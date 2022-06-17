Braham city council approved the request to appoint the Braham fire chief and firefighters.
Previously the fire department voted for the position of fire chief and deputy chief.
Previous interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe made the request at the June 6 city council meeting.
“I firmly believe the city council needs to enact its hiring and promotional approval authority over all departments, and that includes the fire department,” she said.
According to the 5F Council Selection of Fire Department Officers and Firefighters document presented at the council meeting, it states;
“I am requesting Braham City Council should do the following:
1. The City Council should make the appointment of Fire Chief and confirm the Fire Chief’s selection of officers.
2. The council must authorize the hire of firefighters after a proper selection process has been completed.”
“I did discuss this with our current fire chief and deputy chief, and they said they have been supportive of this for years,” Woulfe said.
The 5F document created by Woulfe also states:
“I cannot stress enough the importance of making these changes and implementing them immediately. Change is difficult, but necessary to protect the city from employment claims and to ensure the best candidates move forward in the hiring process. This is done for all other City departments and the fire department should not be any different. It is time to update your management and hiring practices for the Braham Fire Department.”
“Voting can get us into trouble. Voting can get us into legal employment issues,” Woulfe said.
Two Braham firefighters attended the city council meeting and did have questions and comments about the request.
“Do these legalities that you’re concerned about, that you are talking about, do they apply to a volunteer organization?” firefighter Nate George asked.
“Yes they do, because you are the City of Braham employees, so the employment law applies to you,” Woulfe responded.
A council member was a little skeptical about the request after firefighter Mike Wachs noticed her reaction to the discussion.
“Vicki [Ethen] you look like you have some concerns, I’d like to hear,” Wachs said.
“I just want to know what you guys think of it because I do have some concerns,” Ethen said. “It’s a touchy subject.”
George said his concern was that the past practice did not seem to be a problem.
“I think a lot of the issues being raised, aren’t really issues that are of concern right now,” he said. “I can see the argument that there’s potential for issues, but the reality of it is, nowadays — at least currently, there really isn’t.”
The 5F document also gave an example of what problems can occur based on voting. It stated:
“While some departments have adopted what they feel is a thorough and objective selection procedure, if there is any element of voting by the department membership, it is no longer truly objective. Importantly, if the vote can reverse the results of the preliminary selection process (i.e., the objective part), the legitimacy of the entire process is subject to attack. For example, if applicant A not only meets but exceeds all the “objective” skills and training criteria, but due to unfamiliarity with the members is voted down, and applicant B who just barely passes the skills tests is voted in because everyone knows and trusts him, the department is not making the best selection choice.”
After the explanation of the problems with popular voting, Wachs wanted to add what he prefers as a fire fighter.
“It does seem to happen. It is a popularity thing,” Wachs said. “But I agree, it should be experience and qualifications. I don’t want a guy that’s only been a firefighter for two years being my chief. I want my chief to know what’s going on so when he’s directing Nate and I to go into a fire, he knows what we’re going into and we’re not going to go into something bad. And I don’t think we’re at risk for any type of situation like that to happen.”
After discussion, council unanimously approved the request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.