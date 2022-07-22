After two years of free meals for all, schools in Minnesota will return to fee-based meals this year. And with record-setting inflation and supply chain challenges, the cost of school meals will be increasing.
Braham Schools encourage all families to apply for discounted or free meals. It’s easy.
The confidential application form is now available on the Braham Area School website and may be completed online or downloaded as a paper copy. Take time to complete the form before school starts!
Families who complete the Educational Benefits Form and qualify for reduced-price or free meals (subsidized by the USDA) may also be eligible for discounts to athletic and activity fees. And the more families who qualify, the more compensatory funding the school district receives from the state. Compensatory funds are used to operate the district and help keep your taxes at a lower rate.
There are three ways to apply for savings:
• Educational Benefits Forms will be mailed to every student household in the school district the week of Aug. 8. Complete the form and return it via mail or email to dbryant@braham.k12.mn.us
• Pick up a form at each school office and/or the district office, 531 Elmhurst Ave. S Braham, MN 55006.
• Complete the form online at the school website. Click on the DEPARTMENT tab and scroll down to FOOD SERVICE.
Families are also encouraged to budget now for deposits to your child’s lunch accounts throughout the year.
Families may deposit funds electronically, as needed, into a child’s lunch account using the district’s on-line fee-payment system.
Contact the district office or Ken Gagner, Braham Area Schools Superintendent, with any questions you may have. Gagner can be reached at kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us or by calling 320-396-5199.
