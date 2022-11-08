While the issue of boys participating in girls sports has not arisen in the Rush City school system, the topic was a point of discussion during the Rush City Board of Education meeting held Thursday, Oct. 27.
During the policy review section of the meeting, board member William Schmidt said: “Our guidelines say we will follow the guidelines of the Minnesota State Board. What does that say?”
Lee Rood, director of Student Activities, said that means “you can’t exclude; you have to include.”
“Girls can always participate in the boys sports,” Rood explained. “The other way, there is verbiage in the handbook and there is documentation that has to be followed,... Documentation from doctors, from parents, from the school board showing that this child is transitioning that way. They cannot participate without following the process. There is a process and it can happen.”
Board member Matt Meissner said, “This is not as common as people think,” and Rood confirmed that to be the case.
“I don’t know if that has happened in Minnesota,” Rood said, speaking of the example of a male transitioning to female. “But girls can participate in boys sports. You would have to have very good rationale for why you would exclude a female from a male team. We haven’t had that yet.”
Schmidt said, “We haven’t had that, yet the question came up four times today.”
Rush City Superintendent Brent Stavig said that as questions in the community come up, “It is important to communicate, to reach out to school administration. Our goal is to have all students be comfortable in the school at all times. We are really paying attention to the safety, privacy and comfort of all students. It doesn’t surprise me that there are some questions. It is new.”
SELS lessons coming
Under the report from High School Principal Janet Wagener, Stavig pointed out the upcoming SELS lessons. SELS stands for Social Emotional Learning System, and the lessons include:
Elementary School Principal Alicia Nelson said that the school had completed a trauma-informed staff training.
“There is a lot of talk about SELS getting a bad rap in the state — it is pretty sad,” Nelson said, adding that she values topics such as dealing with feelings and mental health as well as how to self-regulate.
She also attended AIPAC (American Indian Parent Advisory Committee) and Culture/Inclusion Committee meetings.
“If you are a minority group, there is still a lot of fear in getting involved in the community,” Nelson said.
Board Advisory Committee
Stavig said that the school used to print and mail newsletters every month, but the cost was extensive, and he said he often saw them in the trash at the post office.
But he would like to print some newsletters in house and have them available at local business and to community members who want them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.