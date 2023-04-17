CNR SSS B Softball.jpg

Despite having only one senior on the roster, the Braham softball team features young talent with experience.

 Submitted photo

Head coach: Becky Swanson

Top players: Senior Katie Dircks, CF; junior Nickole Duvernay, 1B; junior Mya Londgren, IF; sophomore Kori Olson, OF; sophomore Alex Rysdam, P.

Load comments