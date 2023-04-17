Top players: Senior Katie Dircks, CF; junior Nickole Duvernay, 1B; junior Mya Londgren, IF; sophomore Kori Olson, OF; sophomore Alex Rysdam, P.
Outlook: With only one senior on the roster, the Braham softball team is expecting some growing pains early as it enters the 2023 season. Despite the lack of seniors on the roster, the Bombers have a lot of young talent that are experienced and will have ample opportunity to make noise in the Great River Conference.
“We are a hungry group of girls that have a lot of experience and are looking to improve on last season,” head coach Becky Swanson said. “We will look to upset some top teams.”
Senior Katie Dircks will be a team leader and the anchor of the outfield for the Bombers. Junior Nickole Duvernay is a sound player at first base, while junior Mya Londgren brings position flexibility to the infield. The team expects sophomore Alex Rysdam to take a big step forward on the mound this year.
With a conference that features talented teams such as Rush City and Isle, the Bombers will have their hands full each game. Swanson believes in her group and is clear that no matter how good the conference is, expectations remain high.
“We want to finish in the top of the Great River Conference and finish top three in the section,” Swanson said. “We have been working hard on fundamentals. We have been working on many new drills and trying to play games and make practice fun until we can finally get outside.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.