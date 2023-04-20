Off the season where the Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team advanced to a section semifinal, the Bluejackets had high hopes to match that, starting that journey on Friday, April 14 versus Big Lake.
Cambridge-Isanti picked up right where it left off last year, dismantling the Hornets by a 7-0 margin to pick up the season-opening road victory.
Finally getting the chance to take to the courts after the extended winter, the Bluejackets hardly showed any signs of rust on the scoreboard.
Led by singles players Keagen Lowman, Phillip Yerigan, Micah Gustafson and Brennan Blake, Cambridge-Isanti carried themselves to a four victories seize the match. The four Bluejackets players each won in straight sets, only dropping five games. The final tally had Cambridge-Isanti singles players outscore Big Lake, 48-5.
The doubles pairings for the Bluejackets faired nearly as well as their singles counterparts as they also swept the Hornets away. Caden Chesla and Elliot Knudsvig, along with Justin Sauze aided by Aiden Knudsvig, only lost a single game between the duos winning at No. 1 and 2 doubles.
Closing out the shutout victory by Cambridge-Isanti was Jason Walz and Sam Maurer. After sneaking out a 7-5 first set win, the Bluejackets blasted the foe by a 6-1 final set.
Bluejackets host Norm Ayen Invitational
Taking advantage of the warmer conditions on Thursday, April 13, the Cambridge-Isanti track teams hosted the Norm Ayen Invitational.
As the weather was heating up, Cambridge-Isanti proved to be the hot team on the track as each the boys and girls teams took first place in the eight-team field. Upperclassmen boosted the Bluejackets to the finish.
On the girls’ side, senior Anika Larson stood strong for her team. Larson, competing in the 100-meter, 200 and long jump, was able to sweep first place in that trio of events. Larson ran a 13.47 in the 100, a 27.33 in the 200, and followed it with a 17-07 in the long jump for the future track commit of North Dakota State University.
Senior Kendyl Izzo also powered to a first place spot thanks to a 5:52 in the 1,600.
For the boys side of the Bluejackets’ team, Micah Wilson wowed on the afternoon in Cambridge. Wilson won the 110 hurdles after racing a 16.95, edging out teammate Blake Viesselman (17.48), who came in second.
Wilson carried the showing to the pole vault, where the junior reached 13-06 for first before bowing out.
While placing second in the 110 hurdles, Viesselman bounced back to take first in the 300 hurdles via his 44.26.
Also taking home gold medals saw John Ziebarth in the discus (94-05) and Tyvion Williams in the 200 (23.39).
Braham track also opens at Ayen Invitational
The Braham boys track and field team also opened its season at the Norm Ayen Invitational on Thursday, April 13.
Sophomore distance runner Isaak Coolidge had a solid showing in multiple events, finishing ninth in the 800 meters (2:18.98) and 10th in the 3,200 (11:41.43).
Sophomore John Cacioppo placed 15th in the 110 hurdles for the Bombers with a 20.92 clocking.
The Bomber girls had a strong showing at that meet.
Senior Julia Kuhnke placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:23.15, while sophomore Ava Johnson placed ninth (2:46.47).
Senior Ella Doble recorded a seventh place finish in the long jump thanks to a best leap of 15-6.5, while freshman Bridget Golly’s best of 30-4 in the triple jump was good for sixth.
The Bombers also had strong showing in all the relays, including a third place finish in the 4x400 (4:24.47) and a second-place finish in the 4x100 (54.16).
North Branch baseball loses slugfest
The North Branch baseball team opened its season up at home Friday, April 14, falling to Hermantown by a score of 10-6.
While both teams found offensive success, the Hawks were led by sophomore slugger River Freeman, who homered twice in the game.
