Head coach: Cari Tohm.
2022 season: Experiencing a bit of a step forward last season for the Cambridge-Isanti softball team, the results left the team with mixed feelings, said coach Cari Tohm.
“Not where we wanted to be, but it was an improvement from the year before, so I can’t complain too much about it,” she said.
The Bluejackets saw their season end after a loss to Andover in the Section 7AAAA elimination bracket quarterfinal to drop the team to 6-17.
Key returners: Back for the Bluejackets is a solid number of varsity players with eight returning from last year.
“I’m hoping to lean on them a lot with their varsity experience from last year into this season,” Tohm said.
Pushing the pitching staff will be one of those eight in sophomore Alyana Szafranski. Tohm is expecting improvement from the leading innings-eater last season at over 100 to the tune of an 8.48 earned run average.
“I think she will be a little bit calmer, a little bit better and a little bit more prepared for it,” Tohm said.
Fellow sophomore Reese Andrus, the leading hitter from the team last year at .508, looks to pick up where she left off at the plate. She will be joined by seniors Maraya Wiltrout (.408), Allsion Foss (.418) and Cuincy Gibbs (.400).
2023 outlook: Keyed by a group of upperclassmen, the bats will need to produce this season in order for the Bluejackets to be successful.
“We definitely need improvement on the offensive side. We need more hits,” Tohm said.
Also looking for improvement on the diamond, the Bluejackets are hoping to build the team further.
“Our biggest goal is to just keep pushing forward,” Tohm said. “We are trying to build that strong core that we will have for the next couple years to keep building the program.”
In the Mississippi 8, Chisago Lakes and Monticello look to be the teams to beat in the league, with the always tough Forest Lake Rangers looming in sections.
As the Bluejackets hope to begin their season, the weather has kept Cambridge-Isanti from getting outside to this point of the year.
