Head coach: Steve Hanson.
2022 season: The Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team came into last season with not much experience, leading to the middle of the road finish.
Head coach: Steve Hanson.
2022 season: The Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team came into last season with not much experience, leading to the middle of the road finish.
“We were sort of in the middle of the pack, which was OK, and in sections, we didn’t do as well as we really wanted to, but we had a lot of inexperience,” coach Steve Hanson said.
Cambridge-Isanti didn’t advance any golfers to the second day of the Section 7AAA tournament.
Key returners: After the season where the Bluejackets were inexperienced, this year sees Cambridge-Isanti bring back a full lineup.
“This year, we have everybody back from last year as far as the varsity players,” Hanson said, adding that the team is still young.
Leading that charge into the new season is Mississippi 8 medalist Emily Nystrom. The senior is expected to be the top golfer for the Bluejackets this season.
“Emily Nystrom is our No. 1. She has been our No. 1 for the past couple of years. She’s our leader and our captain,” he said.
Nystrom is joined by fellow senior Payton Danielson and junior Mia Kurowski as the only upperclassmen back for Cambridge-Isanti.
2023 outlook: The returning experience, despite the youth still on the team, has the Bluejackets hoping to move up in the Mississippi 8.
“We are trying to move up in the conference, but it is going to be tough,” said Hanson, as Becker and Chisago Lakes appear to be the cream of the crop in the conference.
Regardless of how the Bluejackets finish in the standings, the overall goal remains the same for Cambridge-Isanti.
“Our main goal every year is to give the girls a good experience,” Hanson said.
The Bluejackets hoped to get out on Tuesday, April 18, as they will be heading to the Refuge Golf Club in Oak Grove to begin their season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.