Jumping out to a 10-1 advantage, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team never looked back, dominating North Branch to the tune of a 65-34 victory on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Cambridge-Isanti.
The strong start was capped in the first half thanks to a Haylie Jerde 3-pointer in the corner that allowed the Bluejackets to head into the break with a 30-11 advantage.
Cambridge-Isanti’s lead grew to as many as 34 points in the second half, watching the benches empty with the Bluejackets coasting to the victory.
Jerde had the hot hand on the hardwood, netting herself 26 points along with Maraya Wiltrout chipping in 17 points and six rebounds.
On the other side for the Vikings, Ella Kuhlman and Johanna Bartkey tied for the team high with 11 points in the loss.
The Bluejackets improved to 13-5 on the season with the victory, strengthening their grasp on second place in the Mississippi 8 at 7-1. Cambridge-Isanti trails Becker for the conference lead, as the Bulldogs own a 10-0 tally in league play.
The struggles continued for the North Branch girls as they dropped a 53-45 home contest against St. Francis on Jan. 31.
Trailing 19-13 at halftime, the Saints put up 40 points in the second half and completed the comeback win.
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman led the way for the Vikings, finishing with yet another double-double by recording 19 points and 12 rebounds.
North Branch traveled north to Hibbing for a Saturday afternoon matinee on Feb. 4, with the Vikings falling by a score of 41-21.
North Branch’s loss was its eighth straight at the time, dropping the team to 4-15. The Vikings are 1-8 in the conference.
Meanwhile the Bluejackets looked to keep their winning way alive, again playing on Monday, Feb. 6, against St. Francis in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets boys basketball
In the Section 7AAAA regular season clash between the Cambridge-Isanti and Forest Lake boys basketball programs — pitting coaches Mike McDonald and his son Kyle against one another — the Bluejackets were able to reign supreme in a 82-78 road victory on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Battling back and forth all night, Cambridge-Isanti held a 42-39 halftime lead before the tight play resumed in the second half. Tied with under a minute to play, John Troolin’s driving layup gave the Bluejackets the lead for good before a pair of Kobe Karels free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining iced the game.
Troolin’s 27 points led for Cambridge-Isanti, while Elias Dee and Karels added 19 and 15 points, respectively.
The win moved the Bluejackets to 13-7 on the season.
Bluejackets wrestling
Heading to Blaine on Saturday, Feb. 4, for a trio of duals, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team opened with wins over the Bengals and Rosemont followed by a loss to Totino-Grace to close the weekend at 2-1.
The Bluejackets got past Blaine and Rosemont by a combined 115-28 margin prior to their 50-26 setback to the Eagles.
Leo Edblad, Jacob Henderson, Treytin Byers, Shawn Henderson and Darren Spencer all had strong days on the mats, each going 3-0. Cambridge-Isanti owns an 18-12 record in duals on the year.
Cambridge-Isanti now prepares for their last regular season meet of the year, hosting a quad on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Cambridge-Isanti. The meet will be senior night for the Bluejackets.
Bluejackets girls wrestling
The Cambridge-Isanti girls wrestling team traveled south on Saturday, Feb. 4, to battle in the Pine Island Girls Tournament. In the field of over 50 teams, varying in sizes, the Bluejackets claimed fourth place.
Helping Cambridge-Isanti to the finish was Kami Senlycki, who was able to take first place in the 165A bracket, sealing the top spot with a pin.
Phoenix Fure, at 114 pounds, also grabbed a top finish in the B-bracket thanks to another pin in the first round.
Now up next for the girls wrestlers of Cambridge-Isanti is the postseason, as the MSHSL Girls Section 6 and 7 meet is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sartell High School.
Bluejackets boys hockey
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team won its third straight game on Saturday, Feb. 4, dismantling Northern Edge by a 9-3 score at the Isanti Ice Arena. The game was the second straight against the St. Francis/North Branch co-op, a 6-0 win by the Bluejackets.
Though Cambridge-Isanti iced Northern Edge, the opponent looked to be well on the way to victory, scoring the game’s first two goals for the lead with time winding down in the first period. From there, the Bluejackets took over.
Cambridge-Isanti scored the next eight goals to surge ahead of Northern Edge, and each team added one more goal in the final period to bring the game to its final score.
Seth Terhell scored a hat-trick in the contest along with two assists for 5 points while Sean Brown added 4 points of his own to propel the Bluejackets. Jason Hosch made 14 saves to earn the win in net.
The win also marked the 100th of Bluejackets coach Jarad Ziebarth’s career manning Cambridge-Isanti.
Owning a 12-8 record, Cambridge-Isanti looked for its fourth consecutive victory on Tuesday, Feb. 7, against Chisago Lakes. The contest against the Wildcats was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets gymnastics
With the Mississippi 8 title on the line, the Big Lake gymnastics team handed Cambridge-Isanti a 147.545-141.825 defeat on Thursday, Feb. 2, to earn the conference title for the second straight season.
Big Lake powered to the top spot in every event. Alison Barber netted the highest finish for Cambridge-Isanti on the day, jumping to second place for the vault at 9.25, a new career high. Abby Kryzer also added a third-place finish all-around with her score of 36.175.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball team extended its winning streak to three games by pulling off a thrilling 63-58 overtime victory on the road at St. Francis on Jan. 31.
Sophomore guard Tyler Minke continued his hot shooting streak and led the Vikings with 19 points on the night. Senior Carson Klein and junior Brody Beaver both added 13 points apiece in the win.
The Vikings had their three-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 2 with a 72-59 home loss to Hermantown.
Beaver led all scorers in the game, pouring in 23 points, while Klein added 16 points.
North Branch got back to its winning ways on Feb. 3 with a 58-48 victory over rival Cambridge-Isanti. The Vikings produced a very impressive defensive performance, holding the Bluejackets to just 15 total points in the second half.
With Beaver out for the contest, Minke stepped up and scored 20 points for the Vikings. Juniors Owen Link and Noah Thorsen were also very productive in the winning effort, finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
John Troolin led Cambridge-Isanti with 16 points while Kobe Karels added 11.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The Northern Tier girls hockey team had arguably its strongest performance of the season on Feb. 2 when the team dismantled Princeton by a score of 6-1 at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Northern Tier jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead with goals coming from eighth grader Taylor Kozak and sophomore Ariel Carlsten. Eighth grader Molly Larson extended the lead to 3-0 with a second-period goal of her own.
Brooklyn Carlsten, also an eighth grader, put the icing on the cake by scoring two goals in the third period to put the Tigers away. Junior Jaden Kozak also added a goal late in the contest.
Following the impressive win over Princeton, Northern Tier received a reality check at the hands of Breck on the road.
Breck used a stifling defensive performance to keep Northern Tier off the scoreboard.
Northern Edge boys hockey
The Northern Edge hockey team lost a competitive 4-2 contest against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Jan. 31 at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
Northern Edge junior goaltender Riley Pickell was instrumental in keeping Northern Tier in the game, saving 39 of the 43 shots he faced on the evening.
Junior Zachary Monson and senior Loghan Croal scored the two goals for Northern Edge.
On Feb. 2 at the East Bethel Ice Arena, Cambridge-Isanti defeated Northern Tier 6-0. The Bluejackets used five second-period goals to pull away from Northern Edge; two of those goals were scored by senior Wyatt Nutt.
Northern Edge picked up its second win of the season with an impressive 5-0 win over Mora/Milaca on Feb. 3 at the Mora Civic Center.
Croal set the tone early by scoring two first-period goals. Senior Aaron Smith added a shorthanded goal in the second period to extend the lead, and seniors Cam Husby and Henrik Lind both scored third-period goals for Northern Edge.
Pickell continued his strong play in net, saving all 18 shots he faced on the night.
Vikings wrestling
The North Branch wrestling team traveled to the St. Paul Johnson Quad on Feb. 2 and came away with an impressive three wins as a team.
The Vikings defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 53-28, St. Paul Johnson 60-21, and St. Paul Como Park 52-22.
Senior Tanner Cummings and sophomores Jack Baker, Ethan Kester and Karson Gariepy provided impressive showings in the three contests.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team dropped a road game at Milaca 72-63 on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Rush City got back into the win column with a dominating 87-37 home win over Maple Lake two nights later. The win brings the Tigers’ record to 7-7 on the season.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team lost a tight contest at home to Foley 54-51 on Jan. 31.
On Feb. 2, the Tigers traveled to Hinckley-Finlayson and suffered yet another hard-fought loss, this time falling to the Jaguars by a score of 58-52.
Rush City got back in the win column on Feb. 4 with a 51-32 home victory over Maple Lake. The win improves the Tigers’ record to 7-11 on the season.
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team traveled to the Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson Quad on Feb. 2.
Little Falls defeated Rush City/Braham 48-21 in the first team match. Rush City/Braham recovered in its second matchup, defeating Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 46-31. Senior Landon Umbreit and junior Jesse Eklund were among the leading performers for Rush City/Braham.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham Bombers boys basketball team defeated Wrenshall in dominating fashion, beating the Wrens 90-66.
During the contest, senior guard Caleb Schusted reached a milestone by surpassing 1,000 points for his career. The accomplishment was that much sweeter for Schusted as the team also picked up its fifth win of the season.
The Bombers dropped a road contest 78-66 at Ogilvie on Feb. 2.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team lost a defensive struggle to Little Falls on Jan. 30, falling at home to the Flyers 43-38.
Braham got back into the win column on Feb. 3 by pulling off a solid 66-57 win over Ogilvie at home.
The win brings the Bombers’ record to a very impressive 15-3 with just a few games remaining in the regular season.
Cambridge Christian
Warriors boys basketball
The busy Warriors played five games in six days last week, starting with an 85-51 loss to Valley Christian on Monday, Jan. 30.
The following evening Cambridge Christian earned a 71-54 victory over Faith Christian School before playing in the St. Francis Christian tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4.
The Warriors lost to the host school 49-22 in the opening round before rebounding to claim a 59-42 win over St. Cloud Christian School the same day.
The Warriors closed the tournament with a 57-47 loss to Immanuel Lutheran School.
