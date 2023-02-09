Jumping out to a 10-1 advantage, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team never looked back, dominating North Branch to the tune of a 65-34 victory on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Cambridge-Isanti.

The strong start was capped in the first half thanks to a Haylie Jerde 3-pointer in the corner that allowed the Bluejackets to head into the break with a 30-11 advantage.

