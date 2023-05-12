CNR CI athletes signing day 0511.jpg
Wednesday, May 3, saw several Cambridge-Isanti athletes commit to the next level as they signed their respective letters of intent to compete in college during a ceremony held in the Bluejackets’ gymnasium.

 Michael Pappas

The Bluejackets of Cambridge-Isanti hosted seven student-athletes on one of the biggest days of their high school experience on Wednesday, May 3.

That morning those seven athletes — Kobe Karels, Ava Lowman, Caleb Ludwig, Mariah Martin, Michael Sauze, Kami Senlycki and Keagen Shrider — inked letters of intent to continue their athletic careers to the collegiate level.

