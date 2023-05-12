The Bluejackets of Cambridge-Isanti hosted seven student-athletes on one of the biggest days of their high school experience on Wednesday, May 3.
That morning those seven athletes — Kobe Karels, Ava Lowman, Caleb Ludwig, Mariah Martin, Michael Sauze, Kami Senlycki and Keagen Shrider — inked letters of intent to continue their athletic careers to the collegiate level.
The seven signed the paperwork in the school’s gymnasium prior to school starting on the rainy morning, making their announcements official before celebrating with their families, friends and coaches.
An eighth student, Bluejackets wrestler Treytin Byers, was also set to be honored, but was unable to be in attendance. Byers is inked to wrestle for Ridgewater Community College next winter.
Here is a look at all eight signees.
Kobe Karels
Sport: Basketball
College: Aurora University
Parents: Chris and Tara Karels
Why did you choose Aurora University? “The main thing was that when I got there, it felt similar to Cambridge. It felt like home.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m feeling sad high school basketball is over, but I’m excited for the next step.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “There’s a lot of people. My parents for supporting me growing up; my coach, Dave, growing up and my varsity head coach, he helped me a lot.”
Ava Lowman
Sport: Tennis
College: Concordia College-Moorhead
Parents: Josh and Thea Lowman
Why did you choose Concordia-Moorhead? “Both my parents went to Concordia, a lot of my relatives, my uncles, my grandparents, my aunts, so I knew a lot about it already. When I went there, it had a homey feel. It’s a pretty small campus and a lot of close-knit communities are formed there. A lot of classes are 10-20 people, so you get to become really close with your classmates as well as your professors. And also I felt really welcomed into their tennis community as their coach talked to me and I got to meet some of their teammates as well. I was just excited about that experience.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m really excited to be able continue something throughout high school and Concordia and to keep something stable like that. Obviously, I’m sad to leave my team; they have been there for me through it all. I have been playing with them for the past five years, so it’s a lot to leave them, but I know they are going to support me at the next level, and I am so excited to be able to make a new team and come back and watch this team play next year.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I would like to thank my mom, Thea Lowman, and all my coaches over the years. … They have really helped push me to where I am now and without them I would not be half the player I am. And I would like to thank my team. They are the ones I am hitting with every day for hundreds of hours in the summer and offseason. Without them, I would not be the player or person I am now.”
Caleb Ludwig
Sport: Basketball
College: Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Parents: Paul and Jackie Ludwig
Why did you choose Anoka-Ramsey? “I decided I needed a year to work on myself and take it to the next level. Coach (Travis Bledsoe) over there, he’s going to help me do that. We are going to try to win and end up getting to New York to get to JUCO Nationals.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m happy. A lot of work to get to this point. Obviously, I had an injury my sophomore year where I tore my ACL, and I worked back up from that. Ready to take it to the next level.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “Definitely my parents, my coaches, my trainer and coach (Mike) McDonald — been with him for four years.”
Mariah Martin
Sport: Soccer
College: University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Parents: Jeff and Melissa Martin
Why did you choose Wisconsin-River Falls? “I knew a few people who went there already and they really liked the school; and I’m going for education and they have a really good education program. I thought about playing soccer, and I didn’t want to go any higher than Division III, so I thought it would be a good school to play soccer at and get a good education at.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m really excited. I’m sad to be graduating in a month, ‘cause I have so many friends and people here, but it’s only an hour away.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “Definitely my parents, coaches and my teammates. Both my coaches really helped me a lot. I started on the team as an eighth grader and I wasn’t really confident in myself, and now I am playing college soccer because of them and my parents, who have also supported me and my teammates, who have always helped me.”
Michael Sauze
Sport: Swimming
College: Gustavus Adolphus College
Parents: Phil and Michelle Sauze
Why did you choose Gustavus Adolphus? “I remember one of the swimmers that graduated from here, Eli Bingham, he was wearing a Gustavus cap when he was swimming in practice one day. He talked about how he went there for a bit and about what Gustavus was like and what the program was. That pretty much got me hooked.”
What were your emotions signing? “I was a little nervous when I came in this morning. But honestly, I feel really proud of myself for what I have put towards Bluejackets swimming and potentially Gustavus swimming. I have heard about the swim program for a year now and I have been in contact with the recruiter and coach daily. It’s going to be very exciting next year.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I would like to thank my parents, 100%. I remember when I was 6 or 7 and they introduced to me swimming lessons. Basically after that, learning the fundamentals of swimming, I thought let’s join the swim team. I would also like to thank the swim team as well. They pushed me to who I am today and they are like a second family to me. I love them all dearly.”
Kami Senlycki
Sport: Wrestling
College: Wartburg College
Parents: Cameron and Katie Senlycki
Why did you choose Wartburg College? “The women’s wrestling program is starting up and I love the facility. The academics and the route I want to go, it has everything I want.”
What were your emotions signing? “Just super excited and happy and ready for the next level of wrestling. Ready for the future.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I’d like to thank my parents and family for all of their support. Coaches for putting their time in helping me to get better, and friends and teammates and practice partners. They definitely contributed to my success and what I am going on to next.”
Keagen Shrider
Sport: Basketball
College: Ridgewater Community College
Parents: David Ruth and Kelly Boughton
Why did you choose Ridgewater Community College? “I felt most wanted at Ridgewater. They made more of a commitment to message me and check in every day and letting me know that they wanted me. The more I’m wanted, the more I get to be successful and go on to the NCAA.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m excited. I’m really ready to go. I’m ready to put in the work, move in there and just go. All excitement.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “Definitely my dad. I’d like to thank my dad for sure. All summer he is renting out gyms and getting us in there. Every morning, we were in there for a couple hours. And coach (Mike) McDonald too, for helping me get scouted by recruiters.”
Treytin Byers
Sport: Wrestling
College: Ridgewater Community College
Parents: Andrea and Grant Patton, Josh Byers
Why did you choose Ridgewater Community College? “Ridgewater is a smaller school and it seemed best for my education. It was a real nice fit and it’s close to family, so that was a big factor.”
What were your emotions signing? “I’m really excited for my next steps with wrestling hitting another level and not wasting an opportunity of a lifetime.”
Who would you like to thank for helping you reach this day? “I’d like to thank my mom for telling me I suck at basketball and I’d be better at wrestling. I’d also like to thank all my coaches for pushing me to the best of my abilities.”
