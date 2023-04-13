2022 season: After a strong season that included a Mississippi 8 conference title, the Cambridge-Isanti boys track team finished the season with an appearance at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Track and Field Championships.
The Bluejackets 4x400-meter relay of Kobe Karels, Andre Hall, Tyvion Williams and Samuel Mechah capped the showing at state by securing eighth place and all-state honors via their 3:24.47.
Key returners: Back for Cambridge-Isanti are two members of the 4x400, Karels and Williams. Coach Kent Viesselman believes the event could see a new record holder this season.
“We’re strong in the 400 with three kids that could potentially set the record this year,” Viesselman said.
Along with the strong group back for the 400 is an arguably more impressive staff for hurdles.
“I believe I have the best boys hurdle group in the state of Minnesota,” said Viesselman, as the group placed first through fourth in the conference last season. “If I could have ran more kids, they would have placed. I’ve got five college hurdlers for sure.”
Micah Wilson, Blake Viesselman, Gordy Lawson, Samuel Anderson and Riley Wilson are set to hold down the event for Cambridge-Isanti.
For the distance side of things, the Bluejackets are relying on Jonas Kennedy and Hunter Jacobson to pace the pack.
Manning the top end of the throwing is a familiar face as well with state entrant John Ziebarth, who placed 10th in the discus in the meet, taking the field for his senior year.
2023 outlook: Having the heap of talent back for the squad, Viesselman has high hopes.
“We should have a really good team on the track. We’ll be one of the better teams in the area,” he said, adding that some field events and the 100 have holes. But he believes the talent in the program has the capability to fill them.
If the Bluejackets are able to do so, Cambridge-Isanti may be in line for another Mississippi 8 title and possibly even a spot in at the Class AAA State True Team Meet.
“If we have a really great meet, we could be in the mix for that,” Viesselman stated.
Cambridge-Isanti was in action on Tuesday, April 11, heading to Becker High School for a quad.
