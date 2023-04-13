CNR SSS CI Boys track 0413.jpg

The 2023 edition of the Cambridge-Isanti boys track team expects big things this season, returning a large cast of talent from last year’s Mississippi 8 Conference champions.

 submitted photo

Head coach: Kent Viesselman.

2022 season: After a strong season that included a Mississippi 8 conference title, the Cambridge-Isanti boys track team finished the season with an appearance at the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AAA State Track and Field Championships.

