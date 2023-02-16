Wrapping up the regular season on the right foot with wins over Farmington, Irondale and White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Cambridge-Isanti boys wrestling team now prepares for the postseason.
The three wins, 70-12 over Irondale, 48-27 over White Bear Lake and 43-24 over Farmington, were just the ending to the season the team was looking for, said Bluejackets coach Neil Jennissen.
“The kids wrestled with a lot of energy and, technically, a little better. We did a lot of things right, so I was happy with their performance,” he said. “It gave us a little bit of momentum.”
Cambridge-Isanti made quick work of the Knights, winning the first eight matches by either pin or forfeit to go ahead 48-0 and then coast to the victory.
Against White Bear, another strong start was capped by a Treytin Byers’ pin at 170 pounds, giving the Bluejackets the 37-18 advantage. From there, Cambridge-Isanti kept up the momentum to surge to the win.
In the third and final match of the day, a formidable Farmington team awaited. Leading 13-12, pins by Quinton Harcey (138), Maverick Henderson (145), Byers (170) and Dillon Sommerfeld (220) helped the Bluejackets to big points in the dual, resulting in the victory.
Wyatt Wald, Leo Edblad and Blaine Wald played a big role in the three victories for Cambridge-Isanti as each opened the three duals with three wins for the Bluejackets.
The final win over Farmington pushed the Bluejackets’ record in dual to 21-12.
The strong regular season earned Cambridge-Isanti the fourth seed in the Section 7AAA Team Tournament. With the seeding, the Bluejackets will face Elk River on Friday, Feb. 17.
Getting past the Elks to set up a rematch with Forest Lake is atop the priority list for Cambridge-Isanti.
“That is what is on our mind,” Jennissen said. “We feel like, if we wrestle our match, we should beat Elk River.”
Already having faced Forest Lake once this season, a 55-18 loss on Jan. 21, the now-healthy Bluejackets are eager to see how they stack up against the Rangers.
“We’re healthy coming into sections so it should be pretty interesting. It will be a lot of fun to see what we can do,” Jennissen said.
Wrestling will start at 4 p.m. at Forest Lake High School with the Section 7AAA Quarterfinals, followed by both the semis and finals.
Bluejackets boys basketball
A monster performance by St. Francis’ Matthew Bothun handed the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team a 92-85 back-and-forth loss on Thursday, Feb. 9, on the road for the Bluejackets.
Bothum, a senior Division I committed forward, who plans to play next winter at the University of North Dakota, poured in 45 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists to shove the Saints to the Mississippi 8 victory.
For the Bluejackets, John Troolin led the team with 25 points with Keagan Shrider chipping in 14.
Cambridge-Isanti dropped to 13-8 with the defeat, while St. Francis moved to 11-10. Both teams now own a 7-3 record in the Mississippi 8, trailing the Princeton Tigers by two games for first place.
The Bluejackets looked to bounce back on Tuesday, Feb. 14, against Big Lake on the Hornets’ court. The game was not completed before the County News Review’s press time.
Bluejackets girls basketball
Defense carried the way for the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team as the Bluejackets demolished Coon Rapids for the 54-19 home win on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Holding the Cardinals to just 5 first-half points, the Bluejackets powered to a 16-point advantage. Back for the second half, it didn’t get much better for Coon Rapids as the Section 7AAAA foe managed just 14 more points in the 35-point loss.
Maraya Wiltrout bullied for the Bluejackets on the way to 17 points, aided by Croix Vavra’s 12 points in the victory. The win was the team’s sixth in a row.
Cambridge-Isanti, sitting at 17-5, looked to keep its winning ways alive on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as Big Lake came to town.
Bluejackets boys hockey
The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team won its fourth straight contest, sneaking past Becker/Big Lake by a 3-2 tally on Friday, Feb. 10, at Princeton’s First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.
After a Gordy Lawson goal in the first period, the Bluejackets maintained a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Though dominating the second period, outshooting the Eagles by a 21-4 margin, Cambridge-Isanti was only able to light the lamp once as Seth Terhell’s goal gave the Bluejackets a 2-0 advantage heading to the final frame.
Eagles goalie Declan Weber, who finished with 42 saves, kept his team in the game as Becker/Big Lake notched a power-play goal with 4:10 left in the game.
The Bluejackets built the lead again to two goals with just over a minute left, but Becker/Big Lake answered 16 seconds later to make it 3-2. With time winding down, the Eagles would be stopped there, with Cambridge-Isanti holding on for the victory.
Will O’Donovan and Terhell each finished with a goal and an assist in the contest. Goaltender Jaxon Sibell earned the win via his 20 saves.
Now at 14-8, the Bluejackets headed into the final week of the regular season, starting with a contest against Irondale on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in a game that was not completed prior to the newspaper’s deadline.
North Branch
Vikings boys basketball
The North Branch boys basketball team traveled to Big Lake on Feb. 7 and came away with a 61-44 statement win over the Hornets.
Sophomore guard Tyler Minke led the Vikings with 15 points. Junior Brody Beaver and senior Carson Klein also made solid contributions, with Beavers scoring 14 points while Klein added 12.
The Vikings’ winning streak reached three games as they pounded Grand Rapids at home on Feb. 11, dispatching the Thunderhawks 72-53.
The Vikings used a balanced offensive attack, spearheaded by Minke who poured in a game-high 21 points. Beaver produced another solid performance, finishing with 15 points. North Branch also got key contributions from junior Owen Link and senior Mason Young, with both players scoring in double figures.
The win over Grand Rapids boosts the Vikings’ record to 13-9 on the season.
Vikings girls basketball
The North Branch girls basketball team got edged at home by Big Lake 32-31 in a defensive struggle on Feb. 7.
Sophomore Johanna Bartkey recorded a double-double and led the Vikings with 10 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort.
On Feb. 9, the Vikings hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice and fell to the Storm 55-47.
Senior Chloe Lattimore led the Vikings with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Ella Kuhlman finished the night with 11 points.
North Branch struggled to contain Storm guard Grace Roesch, who scored 20 points in the contest and converted on 12 of her 14 free throw attempts in the game.
Northern Tier girls hockey
The postseason kicked off for Northern Tier as it hosted and defeated Princeton 1-0 in a Section 7AA Play-In game on Feb. 7 at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
Halfway through the first period, sophomore forward Makenna Sanders put Northern Tier on the board with a goal. That would prove to be the difference as neither team scored the rest of the way.
Princeton could not get anything past Northern Tier sophomore goaltender Abby Thurmer as she saved all 20 shots she faced on the night.
On Feb. 9, Northern Tier traveled to state powerhouse Andover and were defeated 14-1 in a Section 7AA Quarterfinal game.
Huskies senior forward and University of St. Thomas commit Ella Boerger exploded for six goals in the game.
Sophomore forward Alayna Szafranski scored the lone goal for Northern Tier on a power-play goal in the second period.
The season comes to a close for the young Northern Tier squad as it finishes the season with a record of 8-17-2.
Northern Edge boys hockey
The Northern Edge hockey team lost a back-and-forth 6-3 contest against Princeton Feb. 7 at the Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.
The teams were deadlocked at 3 at the end of the second period, before Princeton rattled off three straight goals in the third period to close out the victory.
Senior Loghan Croal scored two goals in the contest for Northern Edge, while junior Zachary Monson added the other.
Northern Edge visited Chisago Lakes on Feb. 9 and fell to the Wildcats 11-3.
Senior forward Henrik Lind recorded two goals for Northern Edge, while Croal added a goal as well. Five third-period goals from Chisago Lakes put the game out of reach.
Northern Edge hit the road for a tough matchup at Anoka on Feb. 11 that saw the Tornadoes dispatch Northern Tier by an 8-2 score.
Second-period goals from Croal and Monson capped off the scoring for Northern Edge.
Rush City
Tigers boys basketball
The Rush City boys basketball team picked up an important 65-55 home win over East Central on Feb. 7. The Tigers avenge the 93-57 loss they suffered at East Central on Jan. 24.
Rush City picked up another big conference win at home against Ogilvie on Feb. 10, defeating the Lions 67-51.
Playing in its second game in as many nights, Rush City couldn’t find the energy to keep up with St. Cloud Cathedral, falling to the Crusaders 82-52.
The loss snaps the Tigers’ three-game winning streak and brings the team’s overall record to 9-8 on the season.
Tigers girls basketball
The Rush City girls basketball team traveled to Royalton on Feb. 7 and fell to the Royals 57-37.
On Feb. 9, the Tigers hit the road again and suffered an 84-66 loss to Ogilvie.
Rush City/Braham wrestling
The Rush City/Braham wrestling team traveled to Isle High School to compete in the Great River Conference Tournament on Feb. 10.
Rush City/Braham scored 209 points and finished third as a team, while Mille Lacs finished in first place overall with 231 points.
Rush City/Braham picked up wins from senior Landon Umbreit (138 pounds), junior Isaak Coolidge (145 pounds), senior Kaden Gorman (160 pounds), and junior Jesse Eklund (170 pounds).
Rush City/Braham co-head coaches Matt Morgan and Jake Shockman were named the Great River Conference Coaches of the Year.
Braham
Bombers boys basketball
The Braham Bombers boys basketball team suffered a 63-40 loss on the road at Pine City on Feb. 7.
With the win, Pine City remains tied with East Central for first place in the Great River Conference standings.
Things didn’t get any easier three nights later when Braham traveled to East Central and were handed a 74-48 loss by the Eagles.
Bombers girls basketball
The Braham girls basketball team lost a very entertaining game 56-48 at home against conference leader Pine City.
The Bombers battled hard all night against the Dragons, who are undefeated to this point in conference play.
The Bombers got back in the win column on Feb. 9, dismantling East Central at home by a score of 56-24.
On Feb. 10, Braham suffered its worst loss of the season, falling to Mountain Iron-Buhl at home 75-35.
While the 40-point loss was disappointing for the Bombers, the Rangers have been on fire lately, winning their last nine games, many of those wins coming in blowout fashion.
Mountain Iron-Buhl moves to 17-3 on its season, while the Bombers’ record drops to 16-5 following the loss.
