Wrapping up the regular season on the right foot with wins over Farmington, Irondale and White Bear Lake on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Cambridge-Isanti boys wrestling team now prepares for the postseason.

The three wins, 70-12 over Irondale, 48-27 over White Bear Lake and 43-24 over Farmington, were just the ending to the season the team was looking for, said Bluejackets coach Neil Jennissen.

