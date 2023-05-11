While the Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team placed ninth at the Monticello Magic Invite on Wednesday, May 3, Payton Danielson achieved a once-in-a-lifetime feat.
The senior made a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole, as Danielson’s 7-hybrid shot went in the hole on a 134-yard shot.
As a team, the Bluejackets posted a 405 at the Monticello Country Club. Emily Nystrom was the first Bluejacket to finish, shooting a 91, placing the senior 13th in the field.
Danielson (102), Amber Grecula (104), Allie Nystrom (108), Hannah Westman (108) and Ava Miller (121) filled out the rest of the Cambridge-Isanti scores.
Purple Hawk Invitational
Back in action again on Friday, May 5, for the Purple Hawk Invitational, the Bluejackets placed third in the seven-team field with a 385.
Emily Nystrom nailed a top-10 finish, scoring a 91.
Bluejackets boys golf
The Cambridge-Isanti boys golf team traveled to Pebble Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, May 2, to battle in a Mississippi 8 matchup. In the field, the Bluejackets shot their way to fourth, scoring a 347 as a team.
Trevor Haupert and Logan Westman keyed the finish for Cambridge-Isanti. Both Haupert and Westman finished with scores of 84, placing the two tied for seventh.
Finn Overby (89), Will O’Donovan (90), Cadyn Hallberg (92) and Josh Sauro (94) rounded out the rest of the lineup for Cambridge-Isanti.
Bluejackets softball
Searching for that first victory of the season, the Cambridge-Isanti softball team found exactly what it was looking for, getting by the Princeton Tigers 6-5 on Tuesday, May 2, on the road.
A monster performance by Cuincy Gibbs helped the Bluejackets to their first win in six tries, with the senior tallying five RBIs in the contest. That showing by Gibbs got started early with a two-run double in the top of the second to build the Bluejackets’ lead to 3-0.
Gibbs followed the two-bagger with a three-run blast in the top of the fourth to double the Cambridge-Isanti lead at 6-0.
The Tigers began to claw back, scoring five unanswered runs, but Alayna Szafranski secured the last out, sealing the complete game victory for the sophomore.
Helping Gibbs’ big night was Maraya Wiltrout and Kathryn Busse, as each collected two hits on the night.
Though able to snap the losing streak, the Bluejackets dropped the night cap of the doubleheader by a 14-0 margin.
Cambridge-Isanti followed it up with losses to North Branch (1-0) on Thursday, May 4, and St. Francis (8-5) the following night. The Bluejackets sit at 1-9 on the season as of Monday, May 8.
Bluejackets baseball
The bats got going in a big way for the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team in its opening game of a doubleheader versus the Princeton Tigers on Tuesday, May 2, at Solheim Veterans Field.
Bursting out to 14 runs, the Bluejackets earned their first win of the season by a 14-7 final.
The scoring got going right away for Cambridge-Isanti with the team plating six runs in the top of the first to surge in front. Another two runs in the third and five more in the fourth gave the Bluejackets a commanding 13-5 lead as the squad coasted to the victory.
Brayden Carlson led at the plate for Cambridge-Isanti with three hits to go along with four RBIs in the offensive explosion. Logan Ostlund, Carlson Ostlund and Austin Gebert each also had multi-hit days at the plate.
Lincoln Larson earned the victory from the rubber by going 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, four earned.
Game two saw the Tigers bounce back with a 14-4 win to earn the split.
Cambridge-Isanti followed the games versus Princeton with losses to North Branch and St. Francis to end its week on the diamond at 1-8.
Bluejackets boys tennis
The Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team sneaked by Anoka in a road match, 4-3, on Friday, May 5.
Helping the Bluejackets to the victory was a clean sweep in singles. Keagen Lowman and Micah Gustafson won in straight sets at No. 1 and 2 singles, while Phillip Yerigan also added a victory to help the team earn the win.
With the victory, the Bluejackets moved to 6-7 overall on the year, battling against Princeton on Monday, May 8, in a contest that was not completed prior to the County News Reviews’ deadline.
Bluejackets boys track
Taking on Mounds View’s Bob Stewart Invite on Tuesday, May 2, the Cambridge-Isanti boys track team placed third in the field.
A trio of Bluejackets claimed first in their respective events with Tyvion Williams in the 400-meter dash, Micah Wilson in the 110 hurdles, and Josh Foley in the 300 hurdles.
Williams achieved the feat by breaking out to a 51.13 for the top spot while Wilson (15.43) and Foley (43.22) matched first-place finishes.
North Branch
Vikings baseball
The North Branch boys baseball team picked up a pair of wins in a home doubleheader against Becker that was played Tuesday, May 2.
In the first game, the Vikings picked up a 17-6 victory. North Branch scored its 17 runs on 15 hits as a team. Junior Andrew Orf collected five RBIs in the win.
In the second game of the day, North Branch had another offensive explosion, defeating the Bulldogs 17-10.
The Vikings collected 16 hits in the game, with eight batters getting a least one hit. Junior Noah Thorsen drew three walks in the game and scored four runs for the Vikings.
North Branch traveled to Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 4, and beat the Bluejackets 14-5. The bats continued to be hot for the Vikings, who collected 11 hits in the win.
Sophomore Carter Drill led the way for the North Branch with three hits and three runs scored.
The Vikings welcomed Duluth Denfeld to North Branch on Saturday, May 6, and came away with a hard-fought 2-0 win over the visiting Hunters.
The game was scoreless for much of the time before the Vikings scored two late runs to come away with the victory.
Vikings softball
The North Branch softball team faced off with Becker in a home doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2.
The Vikings were able to pick up a couple of low-scoring wins, defeating the Bulldogs 1-0 in the first game and 3-1 in the second game.
Junior Hannah Bernier was the winning pitcher in both games. Bernier gave up just three hits in the first game and five hits in the second game.
On May 4, North Branch traveled to Cambridge-Isanti and came away with a 1-0 victory over the Bluejackets.
Bernier was sensational again in the win, fanning 14 batters and only allowing three hits in the winning effort.
North Branch returned home on May 5, hosting Hermantown, and pulled out another closely contested 1-0 victory.
Vikings boys track and field
On Tuesday, May 2, the North Branch boys track and field team competed in the Buffalo Quad.
Senior Nick Bovitz scored a first-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 20-11.75.
Junior Carson Weber placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 41-11. Weber also scored a fourth-place finish the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.51.
Sophomore Jordan Stum ran a time of 2:10.40 in the 800, which was good for a fifth-place finish.
On May 6, North Branch traveled to Sauk Rapids and competed in the Central Minnesota Mega Meet.
Bovitz placed second in the triple jump with a mark of 39-11.50. Sophomore Brady Rothe placed fourth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.31.
Stum also picked up a fourth-place finish in the 3,200, finishing with a time of 10:47.58.
Vikings girls track and field
The North Branch girls track and field team competed in the Buffalo Quad on Tuesday, May 2.
Eighth grader Sophia Thorsen placed second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:04.06.
Sophomore Dakota Esget placed fourth in the 100 with a time of 12.91.
Junior Shaeyna Andreotti was very impressive in the hurdles, winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.53. Andreotti also collected a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.99.
Sophomore Ella Kuhlman also found success in the hurdles, edging Andreotti and winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.50.
Sophomore Asaysha Olson won the triple jump with a mark of 36-01. Olsen also placed fourth in the long jump.
Sophomore Avery Smith placed second in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.
North Branch competed in the Central Minnesota Mega Meet at Sauk Rapids on May 6.
Andreotti picked up a win in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.46. Olsen also collected a win for the Vikings in the triple jump, with a winning mark of 33-04. Olson placed second in the long jump with a mark of 16-00.50.
In the pole vault, Esget placed third, while freshman Ella Dick placed fifth.
Smith placed fifth in the high jump with a height of 4-07.
In the sprints, Esget placed fifth in both the 100 and 200. Sophomore Derrian Dick placed third in the 400 with a time of 1:02.99.
Junior Brianna Polipnick had a strong showing in the hurdles, finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdle race.
Vikings boys golf
The North Branch boys golf team competed in an invitational at Purple Hawk golf course on May 1.
The Vikings placed third overall with a 335 score. Hermantown won the event with a score of 305.
Sophomore Tyler Minke led the way for the Vikings, shooting a 79 on the afternoon.
The North Branch boys golf team then traveled to Pebble Creek Golf Course and scored a third-place finish with 337. Monticello won the team competition with 331 points in very windy conditions.
Seventh grader Nick Melvin was best player on the day for the Vikings, shooting a 76, which tied him for first overall.
Vikings boys tennis
On Tuesday, May 2, Princeton beat North Branch 5-2. Drake Mellon scored a win in singles for the Vikings, while the duo of senior Michael Thao and junior Magnus Toussaint picked up a doubles win.
Two days later North Branch knocked off Big Lake 6-1. Both singles and doubles played very well against the young Hornets team.
Rush City
Tigers baseball
The Tigers began the week on a roll, claiming a pair of easy wins over East Central on Monday, May 1.
Rush City won the first game 15-1, then came back with a 16-1 rout of the Eagles.
The following afternoon the Tigers swept a doubleheader from Braham by scores of 5-3 and 7-2.
Rush City entered the week with a 6-5 loss to Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday, May 4.
Tigers softball
Rush City won all four of the games it played last week by a combined score of 51-7.
The Tigers began the week with a 5-3 win over Barnum on Monday, May 1, then claimed an 11-1 victory over Braham the next day.
Rush City then dominated Pine City to sweep a twin bill on Thursday, May 4, winning by scores of 12-1 and 23-2.
Tigers boys track and field
The Rush City boys track and field team hosted the Tigerama meet on Tuesday, May 2.
Senior Nolan Anderson placed first in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Anderson also picked up a win in the long jump with a mark of 20-06.25.
Junior Andrew Thole was impressive in the sprints, finishing third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Thole also picked up a second-place finish in the discus.
Freshman Brayden Ertz placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:16.12.
Tigers girls track and field
The Rush City girls track and field team hosted the Tigerama meet on Tuesday, May 2.
Seventh grader Kendra Heintz won the triple jump with a mark of 31-05.25.
Junior Lydia Bengtson placed in multiple events, with her best performance coming in the 100 hurdles where she finished second with a time of 17.45.
Junior Mikayla Ertz placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 8-0.
Braham
Bombers baseball
Braham lost its only two games last week, losing both ends of a doubleheader on Tuesday, May 2, to Rush City by scores of 5-3 and 7-2.
Bombers softball
Braham lost its only game last week, falling 11-1 to Rush City on Tuesday, May 2.
Bombers boys track and field
The Braham boys track and field team traveled to Rush City for a meet on May 2.
Sophomore John Cacioppo led the way for the Bombers with a second-place finish in the pole vault and a third-place finish in the 110 hurdles.
Junior Isaak Coolidge placed fourth in 3,200 with a time of 12:04.35.
Freshman Tanner Doble picked up a sixth-place finish in the 400 with a time of 57.93.
Bombers girls track and field
The Braham girls track and field team traveled to Rush City to compete in the Tigerama meet on Tuesday, May 2.
Senior Ella Doble notched a win in the 200 with a winning time of 27.29. Doble also picked up a second-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 15-00.
Senior Julia Kuhnke placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:22.78.
The Bombers picked up a big win in the 4x100, crossing the finish line first with a time of 53.63.
