North Branch scores a run in its game against Cambridge-Isanti.

 Jorge Perales

While the Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team placed ninth at the Monticello Magic Invite on Wednesday, May 3, Payton Danielson achieved a once-in-a-lifetime feat.

The senior made a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole, as Danielson’s 7-hybrid shot went in the hole on a 134-yard shot.

