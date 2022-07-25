The Cambridge-Isanti Clay Target team entered the spring season with some high expectations.
“For the team, we wanted to win the conference championship,” junior Matt Fallang said. “I wanted everyone to shoot well and come together as a team.”
Mission accomplished, as the Bluejackets dominated their competition in Class 6A Conference 2 of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League. C-I won five of the six weeks of head-to-head shooting against the eight other teams in their league, and they finished a close second in the one week it did not win.
What’s more, the Bluejackets’ totals of 8,522 clay targets hit in the final week of the regular season and 38,855 targets hit during the entire season were the best among all shooters in Class 6A.
“For the most part, it felt as if everyone was on their best,” senior Dylan Yaggy said. “It was amazing for the seniors, because we could see how much we had progressed over the years. To knock it out of the park our senior year was just amazing.”
Individually, Fallang was the best shooter in the conference, averaging 23.9 targets hit during each round of 25 shots. That also earned him a spot on the all-state team.
“But we had a pretty deep team,” said Loren Larson, one of the team’s coaches. “I believe we had five of the top 10 shooters in the conference.”
The other Cambridge-Isanti shooters in the top 10 in the conference were Austin Gebert, who averaged 22.7 hits per round; Nathan Kendal (22.4); Jason Hosch (22.3); and Dalton Gillette (22.1).
One of the reasons for the team’s success, Yaggy said, was the focus on making the sport fun.
“If you’re shooting and you’re not having fun, why do it?” he said. “I want to go out there and enjoy myself. And I want to make sure everyone else is having fun while they try their best.”
Yaggy said there are different ways to make sure he and his teammates are having a good time on the range.
“For me, normally I have a song in my head,” he said. “It’s different every day – whatever 93X has on usually stays in my head.
“With my teammates, I try to talk with them to make sure they’re doing OK. I want to keep them in a good mood, or help them if they’re not doing well.”
Freshman Kody Mikkonen-Sylvester started with the team in the fall, and right away he noticed the team atmosphere.
“When you see someone shoot a 25, you think that you have to shoot a 25, too,” he said. “Everyone feeds off one another. It’s not necessarily trying to beat your team; you’re trying to match them. …
“I know everyone says it’s an individual sport, but I think of it more as a team sport. You don’t go up there by yourself; and it feels like a team because there are teammates shooting with you.
“And when you shoot with the team, you can learn from each other. Everyone shoots differently, and everyone has their individual ways to do things. It’s been cool to learn how others shoot trap; it helps you improve off other people.”
Several individuals shot a “perfect” round during the season, meaning they connected on all 50 clay targets they shot at during a particular round.
Individually Fallang scored his 50 during the last week of conference shooting.
“I had a feeling I would get it eventually, because I had a lot of 48s and 49s,” he said. “The lowest score I had in conference was a 44. I knew it was possible; I just needed to keep my head in the game.”
Yaggy notched his 50 during the state tournament in Alexandria, coming through with a perfect score on his final high school round.
“My first three rounds that day, I did OK,” he said. “I knew the wind was going to be bad, so I didn’t have high expectations with the numbers.
“For my final round, I just cleared my head, and then I told myself, ‘Treat this like a practice round.’ Before every shot, I made the mental point of focusing only on that shot – not what came before or what was to come. At that last station, when I got to the 20-shot mark, I could feel myself shaking a little bit. But I pushed through it.”
The Bluejackets also performed well at the State Clay Target Championships held in Alexandria in mid-June, placing ninth out of 22 teams in Class 6A.
Mikkonen-Sylvester led the way in that competition with a score of 92, while Yaggy was one shot behind him with a 91.
“Everyone always (tends) to complain about the condition – the wind is bad, or this and that – and sometimes I complain about the conditions, too,” Mikkonen-Sylvester said. “But you shoot one clay pigeon at a time. You can’t step up there and shoot a 25; you have to shoot one and hit it, and then shoot the second one and hit it.
“And you can’t let the conditions shake your confidence. You take it one at a time; you can’t shoot a 25 with shooting the 24 before it, so you have to focus on one at a time.”
Despite losing Yaggy and several other seniors, the program’s future remains bright.
“I’m pretty excited to shoot with the team in the fall,” Mikkonen-Sylvester said. “To me, shooting is very exciting, and I enjoy doing it with this team. I can’t wait to shoot with them again.”
