CI Clay Target.jpg

The Cambridge-Isanti Clay Target team finished ninth among 22 teams in the Class 6A state tournament hosted by Alexandria in mid-June.

 Submitted photo

The Cambridge-Isanti Clay Target team entered the spring season with some high expectations.

“For the team, we wanted to win the conference championship,” junior Matt Fallang said. “I wanted everyone to shoot well and come together as a team.”

Load comments