Cambridge-Isanti’s Kobe Karels (24) is congratulated by coach Mike McDonald and teammates alike after reaching the 1,000-point threshold in the Friday, Jan. 20 victory for the Bluejackets against Becker.
Senior guard Kobe Karels for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team had reaching the 1,000-point threshold etched in his mind for a long time.
Sitting at 999 points coming into the Friday, Jan. 20, Mississippi 8 battle against the Becker Bulldogs on the Bluejackets’ court, Karels surpassed that millennium mark in a 69-50 victory.
“I’ve been working for this since day one,” said Karels, searching to describe the feeling of the moment. “It just means so much.”
In his third season as a big cog in the machine for Cambridge-Isanti, coach Mike McDonald knew this day was coming for Karels.
“He’s got a multi-faceted game. He can get to the rim but can also knock down the 3 if left unguarded. Plus, he’s very good at getting his hands in passing lanes which gives him layups down the other end,” McDonald said. “It was only a matter of time that he would get 1,000.”
Karels didn’t have to wait long to reach the milestone. The senior found a lane to the rim and finished to push past 1,000 and give the Bluejackets the 5-2 lead less than a minute into the ball game. Cambridge-Isanti built the lead to 10-5 before some turnovers and some second-chance opportunities for Becker hurt the Bluejackets.
“We could have played better. I thought we need to rebound our defensive glass a little bit better, and we didn’t take care of the ball early on,” McDonald said.
The Bulldogs still remained within striking distance at 21-18 before a pair of plays by Tyvion Williams helped calm Cambridge-Isanti. A tipped pass found Williams down low for the score before a turnover by Becker and assist by Karels to Williams grew the lead to 7. John Troolin’s fade away jumper in the paint, part of a 12-point first half for the junior, expanded the lead to 9 points at halftime.
During the break, McDonald looked for defense to carry the way out of halftime. The Bluejackets, to the coach’s delight, did just that.
Holding Becker to just 2 points for the first six minutes of the half, the defensive effort allowed Cambridge-Isanti to balloon their lead to 51-31 as 12:08 remained in the game.
“We just beared down on defense and made things happen,” said Karels on the 14-2 spurt to start the second half.
Becker couldn’t recover from the slow start, never cutting the lead back to single digits in the 19-point victory by Cambridge-Isanti. The win was the Bluejackets’ sixth consecutive triumph.
Karels finished with 23 points in the big night for the senior aided by Troolin’s 15 points.
The conference victory also kept Cambridge-Isanti undefeated at 5-0 in the Mississippi 8 while also handing the Bulldogs their first setback in the league, dropping them to 4-1.
Cambridge-Isanti 68, Duluth East 65
The matchup of McDonalds — Duluth East is coached by Mike McDonald’s son, former C-I standout Rhett McDonald — ended in a victory for the Bluejackets as Cambridge-Isanti won 68-65 on Saturday, Jan. 21, in Duluth in what could be a Section 7AAAA preview.
With the victory, Cambridge-Isanti has now won seven in a row and sits at 10-4 on the season.
A big week is now in store for the Bluejackets with three road games. The Bluejackets started that stretch on Tuesday, Jan. 24 by heading to Monticello.
Princeton will follow the game against the Magic on Thursday, Jan. 26, before Cambridge-Isanti closes the week with another section rival in Coon Rapids for a Saturday night battle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.