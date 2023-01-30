CNR CI Kobe Karels reaches 1,000 0126.jpg
Cambridge-Isanti’s Kobe Karels (24) is congratulated by coach Mike McDonald and teammates alike after reaching the 1,000-point threshold in the Friday, Jan. 20 victory for the Bluejackets against Becker.

 Michael Pappas

Senior guard Kobe Karels for the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team had reaching the 1,000-point threshold etched in his mind for a long time.

Sitting at 999 points coming into the Friday, Jan. 20, Mississippi 8 battle against the Becker Bulldogs on the Bluejackets’ court, Karels surpassed that millennium mark in a 69-50 victory.

