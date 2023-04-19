North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) continuously prioritized ongoing improvements to improve school safety. NBAPS has a Crisis Management Committee with representatives from across the district who gather monthly to discuss a wide variety of safety issues and how to improve with ongoing review of policies and procedures.
This week, we were fortunate to bring together a comprehensive group of 60 district staff and leaders from two neighboring districts, as well as first response partners from North Branch Police and Fire, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, and Lakes Region EMS. We were seeking a common language for emergency response to better work in collaboration with municipalities and neighboring districts and brought in the I Love U Guys Foundation to lead our training.
I Love U Guys was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school attack that took the life of their daughter, Emily. The name of the foundation is based on the last text message Emily sent her parents before she died. The foundation’s mission is “to restore and protect the joy of youth through educational programs and positive actions in collaboration with families, schools, communities, organizations and government entities.”
The training covered five district responses to crisis:
Hold: A Hold response is used in the event there is a medical or emergency situation that needs attention in the hallways. Students are to remain in their classrooms.
Secure: A secure response is used when there is a potential safety threat happening outside of the school building. School can function as normal within the building, but limits flow in and out of the school.
Lockdown: A lockdown is used when a threat is identified within a school building.
Evacuate: An evacuation is used to exit staff and students from the building, for example, in case of a gas or chemical leak in a school building.
Shelter: A Shelter is used in dangerous weather and other situations where sheltering students for a short time is necessary.
This important work requires our ongoing commitment and I am grateful to our NBAPS Crisis Management Committee and our community partners for taking on this important work to embrace a common language that will improve our crisis response. The ongoing training with the I Love U Guys Foundation will broaden to include all NBAPS staff, parents and students. We are better together and our shared ownership for safety makes us better together!
Sara Paul is the superintendent for North Branch Area Public Schools.
