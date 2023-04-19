Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) continuously prioritized ongoing improvements to improve school safety. NBAPS has a Crisis Management Committee with representatives from across the district who gather monthly to discuss a wide variety of safety issues and how to improve with ongoing review of policies and procedures.

This week, we were fortunate to bring together a comprehensive group of 60 district staff and leaders from two neighboring districts, as well as first response partners from North Branch Police and Fire, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, and Lakes Region EMS. We were seeking a common language for emergency response to better work in collaboration with municipalities and neighboring districts and brought in the I Love U Guys Foundation to lead our training.

