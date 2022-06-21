Walker Methodist Levande is hosting a Berry Festival and Classic Car Show on Wednesday, June 22 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The public is encouraged to bring their classic cars to enter a competition that will award trophies to the top three places.

There also will be fresh berries with pound cake and whipped cream as well as entertainment from PolkaSol by COMPAS from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Victoria at vsvoboda@walkermethodist.org or 763-325-0102. RSVPs are appreciated but not required.

Tours of Levande, which is located at 2011 6th Lane SE in Cambridge, also will be available.

