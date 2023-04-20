University of Minnesota Extension, along with Minnesota Beef Council, will host an online Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training opportunity on Tuesday, April 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. Producers attending the free training will receive their three-year BQA certification.

In recent years, cattlemen and women have been asked to complete the BQA program in order to market their cattle to certain processors. However, BQA certification is still voluntary.

