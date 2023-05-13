Xcel Energy is ready to help customers who may be struggling with their bills as spring arrives and Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule ends for the season. For those who may need financial assistance, there are a variety of programs that can help customers in need.
The Cold Weather Rule, which expired April 30, helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source. The rule runs each year from October 1 to April 30.
“We understand customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills and we have dedicated teams standing by to assist them in finding payment plans which meet their needs,” said Chris Cardenas, vice president, customer care. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs may also be able to provide financial assistance, and we are here to help connect customers with these resources. Customers in need should contact us as soon as possible to get help while funds are still available.”
Xcel Energy wants to remind customers that payment assistance programs are available, and the deadline to apply is coming soon. Thousands of people have benefitted from assistance programs throughout the winter and now is a good time for households that are still struggling to find out if they’re eligible. In Minnesota, the deadline to apply for energy assistance is May 31.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program pays up to $2,000 towards heat, power, water costs or repairing or replacing a broken heating system for eligible households. For more information, visit mn.gov/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-657-3710. Income eligible households may also qualify for additional energy efficiency and conservation programs through Xcel Energy.
For more information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options and energy saving tips, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 or visit xcelenergy.com/EnergyAssistance.
Be aware of scams
Xcel Energy also wants to remind customers to be aware of scams that typically ramp up during the change in seasons.
In some scenarios, the scammer tells the customer their account is past due and service will be disconnected if a large payment isn’t made – usually within the hour. The scammer then instructs the customer to purchase a pre-paid debit or credit card – widely available at retail stores – and demands the customer call back to supposedly make a payment to the utility. These scammers often sound professional and may also manipulate caller ID so numbers look like they’re coming from Xcel Energy.
Even when a caller sounds legitimate, here are some quick warning signs for customers:
• Customers should be very suspicious if a caller requires a single form of payment, such as requiring the use of a prepaid debit card. Xcel Energy offers many options for payment and will never ask or require a customer with a past due account to purchase a prepaid debit card to avoid disconnection.
• Xcel Energy customers will initially be contacted by U.S. mail about past due bills, not over the phone. You will also be sent a disconnection notice in writing before your power is turned off.
• Customers should never wire money, provide bank card numbers, and social security numbers to an unverified source.
Additionally, the company has been made aware of a potential scam where customers looking to start a new utility service may find a website or phone number online that connects them to scammers instead of to Xcel Energy.
When calling the listed number, scammers collect customer information and may also be asked to pay upfront to start new service or transact other business.
Xcel Energy does not charge customers upfront to set up new service, and we encourage folks to visit www.XcelEnergy.com for assistance in starting a new service.
Customers with any doubt about the authenticity of someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy and asking for payment should hang up immediately. They should then call Xcel Energy Customer Service at 1-800- 895-4999 or our Business Solutions Center at 1-800-481-4700 (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.) to report the experience.
By calling these numbers, customers can count on the help of a legitimate representative. Affected customers should also contact local authorities to file a criminal complaint.
Xcel Energy’s website has more information to help people avoid phone, email, in person and employment scams.
