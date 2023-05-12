Some invasive species are already present in Isanti County, such as Eurasian Watermilfoil, Curly Leaf Pondweed and Zebra Mussels.
We can protect our lakes by preventing these species from spreading to other waterbodies and by blocking new species from invading our lakes.
Prevention is the best way to protect against invasive species. Once an invasive species has been established in a waterbody it is nearly impossible to remove it, and treatments can be expensive.
Luckily, everyone can do their part to prevent the spread of AIS. AIS is spread mainly through “hitchhiking” rides on watercraft and equipment used by anglers, boaters, and those enjoying the lake. Every time you enter or leave a water body there are simple steps you can take to stop the spread: Clean, drain, and dispose.
• CLEAN all aquatic plants, mussels, and other invasive species off your watercraft, trailers, and water-related equipment before leaving a water access or shoreland property.
• DRAIN water-related equipment such as the boat, ballast tanks, and livewells. Remove drain plugs before leaving a water access or shoreline property and keep drain plugs out while transporting watercraft. It is also recommended to let boats dry for at least 5 days before entering a new waterbody.
• DISPOSE of unwanted bait, including minnows, leeches, and worms, in the trash.
Minnesota’s lakes and streams are a cherished resource. Enjoy your time out on the water this season and do your part so you can continue to enjoy their unique beauty for years to come!
