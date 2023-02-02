I had to wear a tie last week. All I can say about that is simple: Uffdah. Uff. Dah.
I despise wearing ties. Early in my professional career, I held a job that required slipping a tie around my neck, then tightening the noose against my dress shirt collar. All I learned about ties is that they restrict the flow of blood to the brain, which I believe – and I admit that I am no doctor here – is not good for the brain.
But I realize there are times when ties are required. There are weddings, funerals, graduations, and times when the Tigers play in the World Series, but happily none of them happen enough to require me to wear a tie very often.
Until last week, that is. Last Thursday night the Minnesota Newspaper Association held its awards banquet, and I was invited. The invitations were given to those whose work was honored by the association, and I am humbled to say I was among those who were honored.
And to share a laugh: I have been a writer for more than 30 years, and I have only been involved in photography since joining the County News Review staff in 2019. Before that, the only time I had touched a camera was when I helped real photographers at my former employer, The Blade in Toledo, Ohio, move their equipment from one area to another.
So color me shocked when I won not one, but two photography awards. I also earned a writing award for a sports feature I wrote on the McDonald basketball family, as well as an award for the sports section I produced during the time I worked for the Forest Lake Times.
Click here to read the story about Cambridge-Isanti coach Mike McDonald and his basketball family. Click here to look at the award-winning photo montage from Cambridge-Isanti High School's 2022 graduation.
But I was not the only member of the County News Review staff who was honored. In fact, my awards would take second chair behind the honor presented to our Community Editor, Nikki Hallman.
Hallman was one of three finalists for the Dave Pyle New Journalist Award for weekly newspaper journalists. It is awarded annually to nominated candidates who have worked at a professional newspaper for two years or less. One of the judges for the award said of Hallman’s combination of stories and photos, “Diverse skill set, photography and writing. Great photo stories, good writing.”
That judge is not wrong. In fact, I hope readers have noticed that Hallman continues to excel and improve in all facets of journalism, and we are extremely lucky to have her covering news and events around this area.
We were not the only locals honored. Tessa Christensen – a Cambridge-Isanti graduate who manages several newspapers in the Twin Cities – needed a wheelbarrow to bring home all the honors she earned. Congrats as well to our competition on Cleveland Street, which also earned several MNA awards.
All in all, it was an impressive reminder that there is plenty of good journalism taking place in this area.
And the best part? No one needs to wear a tie to enjoy it.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
