Ski Jumpers.jpg

Author Peter Geye to discuss his new novel The Ski Jumpers at the Cambridge Public Library on Friday, Sept. 30.

Geye, a Minneapolis native who authored notable books as “Safe from the Sea,” “The Lighthouse Road,” “Wintering” (winner of the Minnesota Book Award), and “Northernmost,” will celebrate the publication of his newest novel, “The Ski Jumpers” with several Minnesota events in September and October.

