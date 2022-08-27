Author Peter Geye to discuss his new novel The Ski Jumpers at the Cambridge Public Library on Friday, Sept. 30.
Geye, a Minneapolis native who authored notable books as “Safe from the Sea,” “The Lighthouse Road,” “Wintering” (winner of the Minnesota Book Award), and “Northernmost,” will celebrate the publication of his newest novel, “The Ski Jumpers” with several Minnesota events in September and October.
Geye follows Jon Bargaard deep into the past he tried so hard to leave behind, telling the story Bargaard spent his life escaping. It begins with a flourish, his father and his hard-won sweetheart fleeing Chicago, and a notoriously ruthless gangster, to land in North Minneapolis.
That, at least, was the tale Jon heard, one that becomes more and more suspect as he revisits the events that eventually tore the family in two, sending his father to prison, his mother to the state hospital, and placing himself, a teenager, in charge of thirteen-year-old Anton.
Traveling back and forth in time, Jon tells his family’s story — perhaps his last chance to share it — to his beloved wife Ingrid, circling ever closer to the truth about those events and his own part in them, and revealing the perhaps unforgivable violence done to the brothers’ bond.
Geye’s appearance at the Cambridge Public Library’s Great Northern Room, which will start at 7 p.m., is sponsored by Scout & Morgan Books.
The library is located at 111 N Dellwood St. in Cambridge.
