With the news of Punxsutawney Phil seeing his shadow, signaling six more weeks of winter, on Groundhog’s Day and the recent cold spell, I’m going to say something controversial.
I’m ready for spring.
As I imagine many of my fellow Minnesotans are getting to that point, I’m tired of the cold and ready to stretch my legs and feel the sun on my face — not in 30 degree or colder weather.
I’m tired of having to wake up those extra couple minutes early to scrape off my car if receiving snow the prior night, allowing for ample time for my Toyota Camry to heat up.
I’m tired of having to bundle up to let the pooch outside to do her business every morning, afternoon and night along with the chilly walks we take.
I’m tired of having to watch my step wherever I go, just in case there’s some ice that I missed, leading to a slip and fall and expletives mumbled by yours truly.
I’m tired of the lifeless outdoors everywhere I go, looking at barren trees and stillness.
Clearly, I’m tired of the cold months that the state I choose to live in presents for a majority of the year. But instead of focusing on the frigid temperatures that plague me daily, I’m deciding to cast my gaze toward the warmer weather to help me get over the hump that is the remainder of February and March.
I’m excited for the chance to get outside for sporting events, yearning to hear the crack of the bat at Target Field and the sound of a ballpark’s ambiance, as spring training looms right around the corner.
I’m excited for those trips to the cabin, where after just a couple hours in the car, fishing, food, campfires and fun awaits along with good friends.
I’m excited for walks and hikes outside where I won’t need several layers to stay warm, taking in the beautiful sights Minnesota has to offer.
I’m excited for sitting on patios, eating dinner with the fiancé, grilling up some burgers and brats, and enjoying a cold beverage on a warm night.
Hitting the dog days of winter, and choosing to focus on the positives that are just a couple weeks away, here’s to hoping that little groundhog was wrong.
Michael Pappas is the sports editor for the County News Review.
