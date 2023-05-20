Christina Thayer Anderson UPDATED.jpg

Christina Thayer Anderson

As the school year comes to a close, I am struck by the remarkable growth and progress we have seen over the past year. Our students, staff, families, and community have grown in skills and connectedness, overcome challenges and adversity, celebrated little and big wins, … the list goes on and on.

Here in Community Education, this is an exceptionally busy time of year: we are closing out the school year and kicking off the summer season, all while planning for the fall and next year. Sometimes you aren’t sure which season you are living in! While this is one of the busiest times of year in our world, it is also one of the best. We have the opportunity to reflect and rejoice, and also have butterflies over the excitement of what is yet to come. Summer is knocking at our doors!

