As the school year comes to a close, I am struck by the remarkable growth and progress we have seen over the past year. Our students, staff, families, and community have grown in skills and connectedness, overcome challenges and adversity, celebrated little and big wins, … the list goes on and on.
Here in Community Education, this is an exceptionally busy time of year: we are closing out the school year and kicking off the summer season, all while planning for the fall and next year. Sometimes you aren’t sure which season you are living in! While this is one of the busiest times of year in our world, it is also one of the best. We have the opportunity to reflect and rejoice, and also have butterflies over the excitement of what is yet to come. Summer is knocking at our doors!
As we look back on this year, I am proud of all we have accomplished together. We have grown stronger as a team, we have expanded opportunities for our students and community members, and we have learned new skills and made new connections that will serve us well as we employ our new Strategic Plan. The team I get the privilege to work alongside is nothing short of incredible. I am so thankful for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to our students, families, staff, and community.
I also want to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to our Community Education Advisory Council committee members. Your feedback, contributions, and dedication has made a tremendous impact on our school-community. This group has been led for nearly ten years by an extremely supportive Chair, Joe Morin. His leadership, integrity, openness, historical knowledge, and encouragement are unending. I am grateful for the time he has given in support of our team, department, and community.
Through their hard work and collaboration, the staff team and advisory council has shown what is possible when we come together with a shared vision, dedication to service, and a willingness to adapt to changing needs of our community. Just three years after a complete shutdown, devastating losses, and significant budget shortages, they have demonstrated when we work together, we can overcome challenges and achieve great things.
As we head into these last few weeks of school, I encourage everyone to take some time to reflect. Even if only for a few moments, head outdoors and enjoy the rapidly changing landscape, spend time with loved ones celebrating and encouraging each other, or engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfillment. Perhaps take a minute to rejoice in your wins and remind yourself of what is yet to come.
And as we prepare for the summer and even a return to school in Fall 2023, I invite you to join me in embracing the excitement and potential that lie ahead. I plan to approach our next chapter with a sense of curiosity, optimism, and determination, knowing that we have the support and resources we need to succeed. While there is no doubt we will face challenges and obstacles, I am confident we are more than capable of navigating them together.
I am so incredibly grateful to be a part of this amazing District and community, and I look forward to all that is to come in our next chapters.
Christina Thayer Anderson is the Community Education Director for Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
