With a trip to Forest Lake on Tuesday, May 9, for the Section 5AAA True Team meet, going against some of the biggest schools the state has to offer, it figured to be an uphill battle for the Cambridge-Isanti boys track team.
That school of thought proved to be incorrect, as the Bluejackets brought a valiant effort to claim second place in the nine-team field.
“Finishing top two in True Team section for a school our size in Class AAA is pretty incredible,” coach Kent Viesselman said. “It doesn’t happen too often; it’s something we’ve done more lately, so it’s seems normal, but it’s really not normal. It’s a neat thing.”
Blaine claimed the top spot in the field while Forest Lake placed third.
“The things we were strong in, we were really strong in. The other areas, we’ve got to grow a little bit,” Viesselman said.
The trio of Cambridge-Isanti hurdlers in Micah Wilson (16.10), Blake Viesselman (16.39) and Gordy Lawson (16.93) picked up big points in the 110-meter race, claiming third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Lawson, joined by Josh Foley, continued the run to the 300 hurdles, watching the duo place fifth and sixth. Lawson ran a 41.82 and was closely trailed by Foley at 42.04.
Wilson’s showing in the pole vault, in which the junior has starred in all year long, matched the performances by clearing 13-4 to ease into second. Riley Wilson finished just behind him by reaching 12-10 for bronze.
Cal Droubie cleared 6-0 in the high jump to place the junior third, earning the leaper high praise from his coach.
“It was probably the best meet he’s ever had,” Viesselman said.
Kobe Karels added another top-three finish for the Bluejackets by completing the 400 in 51.29.
Though the meet was full of strong showings for Cambridge-Isanti, the Bluejackets had hoped for a couple more personal bests, said Viesselman. But, with the weather heating up, Viesselman believes the results will come as well.
“Weather is the friend of track and filed. You get some nice weather, and the performances are going to come,” he said.
The Bluejackets got the chance to hopefully showcase what their coach is looking for with the team traveling to Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, on Tuesday, May 16, for a triangular in what is forecast to be warm weather.
Bluejackets girls track places fourth
Also battling in the Section 5AAA True Team meet, the Cambridge-Isanti girls took fourth.
Anika Larson’s day on the track helped the Bluejackets to the placement, with the senior winning two events while just missing out on a third. Larson burst to top finishes in the 100 at 12.57, adding a 26.16 in the 200 to also claim the top spot. She just missed out on the trifecta, placing fourth in the long jump at 15-6.
MaKenna Sjoberg and Hannah Bingham each poured in a pair of top-five places to aid in the Bluejackets’ finish. Sjoberg finished third in the 3,200 (11:30) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:23) while her teammate Bingham did her work for both hurdles races. The junior earned bronze in the 300 hurdles at 50.04 and fourth for the 100 via her 17.46.
Cambridge-Isanti’s 4x100 relay nearly took home a title in the event, losing to Forest Lake by 0.06 seconds, taking home second.
The Bluejackets girls team, like their boys counterpart, also traveled to Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School, on Tuesday, May 16, for a triangular.
Bluejackets baseball
A sweep by Becker in a double header on Thursday, May 11, sent the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team to its eighth straight loss. The Bulldogs won the contests 9-2 and 8-7.
Falling behind 5-0 in the second match up of the night, the Bluejackets battled back. Down 7-3 into the top of the seventh, Cambridge-Isanti plated four runs, aided by a Becker error, tying the game to bring the Bulldogs to the plate.
Given the chance to walk off versus the Bluejackets, a walk then a double sent Cambridge-Isanti home in heartbreaking fashion.
Logan Ostlund picked up four hits at the plate and an RBI while going six innings in the losing effort from the mound. He allowed eight runs, five earned, striking out five.
Looking to get back on track, the Bluejackets hosted Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, May 16 in a contest that was not completed at press time.
Bluejackets softball
The Cambridge-Isanti softball team fell in its most recent action, dropping a pair of contests at Becker on Thursday, May 11. The Bulldogs won the first game 8-3 before shutting out the Bluejackets by a 6-0 final. Cambridge-Isanti has now lost seven in a row.
Game one saw the Bluejackets jump out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning of play until Becker began its comeback. A run in the bottom of the third followed by a six-spot in the fourth put the Bulldogs ahead for good in the Mississippi 8 clash.
Alayna Szafranski suffered the loss from the rubber in her 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs. Szafranski led at the plate for the Bluejackets with two hits.
The second game of the doubleheader had the Becker pitching staff dominate, allowing just four Bluejackets to reach base in the game, sending Cambridge-Isanti to the loss.
At 1-13, the Bluejackets looked to snap the skid on Tuesday, May 16, versus Rock Ridge.
Bluejackets boys tennis
Champlin Park proved to have just enough, getting past the Cambridge-Isanti boys tennis team by a 4-3 margin on Thursday, May 11.
Micah Gustafson and Elliot Knudsvig earned wins for the Bluejackets singles, joined by the doubles paring of A.J. Nelson and Corbin Halstensgard.
The completion of the week of play moved Cambridge-Isanti into the postseason as the section playoffs are underway. The Bluejackets earned the third seed and will face the winner of Forest Lake and Duluth Denfeld on May 23, at home.
Bluejackets girls golf
With a trip to Mora’s Spring Brook Golf Course on Wednesday, May 10, the Cambridge-Isanti girls golf team placed fourth in a varsity scramble at a score of 167 strokes.
Emily Nystrom was the top finisher for the Bluejackets with a fourth place finish via her 83. She was followed by Amber Grecula (84) and Mia Kurowski (85) for Cambridge-Isanti.
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings baseball
In the first game of a doubleheader, the North Branch boys baseball team fell to Monticello 2-0 on the road May 9. The Magic scored a pair of runs in the third inning which turned out to be the difference as the Vikings bats went cold.
In the second matchup of the afternoon, Monticello prevailed again pulling out a 14-4 victory. The Magic took an early lead and never looked back.
The Vikings did get some production at the plate with seven hits. Senior Loghan Croal and junior Ty Ellsworth each collected a pair of hits in the contest.
On May 11, North Branch hosted Big Lake in a doubleheader and dropped both games to the Hornets. The first game was competitive, with the Vikings dropping a 5-4 decision.
In the second game, Big Lake had its way with North Branch and defeating the Vikings 11-0.
North Branch broke its four-game losing streak by picking up a 3-1 home win over Cloquet on May 12. With the victory, North Branch improves its overall season record to 7-7.
Vikings softball
The North Branch softball team picked up a 5-2 road win over Monticello on May 9.
Junior Hannah Bernier pitched a complete game and recorded the win. Juniors Peyton Verdon and Erin Pederson both homered for the Vikings in the victory.
North Branch dropped a pair of games to Big Lake in a doubleheader that was played at North Branch High School on May 11. The Hornets beat the Vikings 8-0 in the first game; in the second matchup, the Hornets won 9-1.
On May 13, North Branch played a trio of games in a tournament that was played at the Fenway Athletic Fields in Forest Lake.
The Vikings opened the day by dropping a 7-1 game to Andover. North Branch was only able to record three hits in the loss to the Huskies.
In the second game, the Vikings were defeated 11-1 by Blaine. In the final contest of the afternoon, North Branch picked up a hard fought 4-3 win over Brainerd.
Following the tournament, the Vikings record stands at 8-6 overall.
Vikings boys track
The North Branch boys track and field team played host in the Section 7AA True Team Meet on May 9. While the Vikings did not advance to state, the team did get several impressive performances.
Junior Carson Weber had an outstanding day, placing second in both the triple jump and the 200 meters. Weber also secured a third place finish in the 400 with a time of 54.46.
North Branch picked up a win in the 4x200 relay. Sophomore Jordan Stum recorded third-place finishes in both the 800 and the 1,600. Cloquet won the meet and advanced to the state meet that will be held May 19 at Stillwater.
Vikings girls track and field
The North Branch girls track and field team hosted the Section 7AA True Team Meet on May 9. Chisago Lakes won the meet and advanced to state, but several Vikings had strong performances.
Sophomore Dakota Esget rose to the occasion once again in a big competition, sweeping the sprints with wins in the 100, 200, and 400. Esget’s winning times were 13.28, 27.28, and 1:01.01, respectively.
Junior Shaeyna Andreotti dominated the hurdles, winning both the 100 and 300 races. The Vikings also were victorious in the 4x400 relay to end the meet.
Freshman Ella Dick won the pole vault with a height of 10 feet, while junior Madison Whitman picked up a win for the Vikings in the long jump with a mark of 16-10.75.
Vikings boys golf
The North Branch boys golf team competed in a Mississippi 8 Conference meet held at Chisago Lakes Golf Course on May 8. The Vikings finished in third with a score of 327, while Monticello won the meet with a 308.
Sophomore Tyler Minke led the way for North Branch, recording a team-best 75 for the round.
On May 12, the Vikings traveled to an invitational at the Grand National Golf Club in Hinckley. Minke continued his stellar season, recording a 73 on the day, good enough for third place overall.
As a team, North Branch finished in sixth place overall with a 319 total.
Vikings girls golf
The North Branch girls golf team participated in a conference meet at the Monticello Country Club on May 8.
Sophomore Ashley Bistodeau shot a team-best 90 for the day. Senior Olivia Weyenberg recorded a score of 97. The Vikings finished in seventh place overall with a team score of 436.
Vikings boys tennis
North Branch won its only match last week, knocking off St. John’s Prep 5-2 on May 8.
RUSH CITY
Tigers baseball
The Tigers split a doubleheader with Mille Lacs before getting swept by Pine City last week.
On Tuesday, May 9 Rush City beat Mille Lacs 3-0 before losing the nightcap 4-0.
Two days later the Tigers lost a narrow 1-0 opener and then saw the Dragons claim an 8-2 victory.
Tigers softball
Rush City swept two doubleheaders last week before closing with an important section win over Esko.
On Tuesday, May 9 the Tigers swept Mille Lacs by scores of 14-2 and 1-0, and two days later they routed East Central twice, winning 10-0 and 18-0.
On Friday, May 12 Rush City claimed a 5-4 victory over Esko.
Tigers boys track and field
The Rush City boys track and field team competed in the Section 5A True Team meet at Pillager High School on May 9.
Senior Nolan Anderson led the way for the Tigers picking up wins in both hurdle events. Anderson recorded a winning time of 15.67 in the 110 hurdles, and 41.30 in the 300 hurdles.
Tigers girls track and field
The Rush City girls track and field team participated in the Section 5A True Team meet at
Pillager High School on May 9.
Seventh grader Kendra Heintz won the triple jump with a mark of 33-03.25.
BRAHAM
Bombers baseball
The Bombers lost both ends of a doubleheader to Hinckley-Finlayson on Tuesday, May 9, falling to the Jaguars by scores of 4-2 and 11-10.
Bombers softball
The Bombers split two games played Saturday, May 13, defeating Mayor Lutheran 13-7 before dropping an 11-1 decision to West Lutheran.
Bombers boys track and field
The Braham boys track and field team traveled to Pillager on May 9 to compete in the Section 5A True Team meet.
Pierz came out with the victory and advanced to the True Team State meet that will be help on May 19.
Bombers girls track and field
The Braham girls track and field team competed in the Section 5A True Team meet at Pillager High School on May 9.
Julie Kuhnke continued her strong season by picked up a first place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:24.47. Kuhnka completed a most unusual double by placing second in the shot put with a best throw of 32-4.
The Bombers also secured a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
