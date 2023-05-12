Invasive fish Phelps 0511.jpg

Nick Phelps

Minnesota’s Fishing Opener is on May 13 this year and the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) is a top concern for many as anglers and boaters return to the lakes.

Nick Phelps, Ph.D., with the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota, answers questions about the steps you can take to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species and what researchers are currently doing to protect Minnesota’s lakes, rivers, streams and ponds.

