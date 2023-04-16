Joe Nathan.jpg

Joe Nathan

This is the story of violence and bloodshed averted because of one man. It’s a description of peaceful changes on a college campus during a tumultuous time. It’s the account of a husband recovering after his wife was killed when struck by a truck. And it’s an explanation of justice for some Japanese Americans after massive injustice. All this, and more, is in the recently published book “Great Purpose: The Life of John W. Nason” by Bruce William Colwell (Carleton College Press).

I’m not neutral about Nason. I think he was a brilliant, underappreciated leader.

