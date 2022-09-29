CI logo.png

We had a great start to the school year at Cambridge-Isanti Schools.The buzz of the buildings and the excitement in the air is contagious! It has been an honor to welcome all of our returning students plus hundreds of new students and their families to our district. In these initial weeks we spend time establishing routines, assessing current knowledge, and focusing on what’s critical for success: relationship building.

We know that relationships are necessary to feel connected, engaged, and ready to learn. Think back to your favorite teacher, coach, or mentor — what qualities did they possess? What did you notice about the year(s) you spent in their classroom or in their activity? For me, people who invested in learning about my hopes and my needs were able to draw out my strengths and help me shine. Those are the adults I remember most fondly. They were inspirational, caring, committed, grateful, and authentic. Now in my career, I am privileged to be surrounded by educators who aim to be the difference for our learners, their families, and our communities daily. Our teams, our teachers, and our staff embody these qualities and we want to get to know you — our mutual success depends on it!

