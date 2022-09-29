We had a great start to the school year at Cambridge-Isanti Schools.The buzz of the buildings and the excitement in the air is contagious! It has been an honor to welcome all of our returning students plus hundreds of new students and their families to our district. In these initial weeks we spend time establishing routines, assessing current knowledge, and focusing on what’s critical for success: relationship building.
We know that relationships are necessary to feel connected, engaged, and ready to learn. Think back to your favorite teacher, coach, or mentor — what qualities did they possess? What did you notice about the year(s) you spent in their classroom or in their activity? For me, people who invested in learning about my hopes and my needs were able to draw out my strengths and help me shine. Those are the adults I remember most fondly. They were inspirational, caring, committed, grateful, and authentic. Now in my career, I am privileged to be surrounded by educators who aim to be the difference for our learners, their families, and our communities daily. Our teams, our teachers, and our staff embody these qualities and we want to get to know you — our mutual success depends on it!
In my first full year as the Director of Community Education, I was thrilled to attend my first Cambridge Customer Appreciation Event. It was a very busy and exciting event — being there confirmed the stories I had heard! Our dedicated volunteers served hundreds of community members a delicious free meal. Staring into the crowd, I saw people helping those in line who couldn’t quite carry everything, making space at tables for others, chattering, connecting and smiling. What an incredible event. Our local businesses demonstrated their commitment and care for our community, and community members strengthened relationships over a warm meal and the joy of a new season.
Next week, Cambridge-Isanti Schools will have one of our biggest events of the year: Homecoming Week. Homecoming is an opportunity for former and current Bluejackets to gather, reflect, and rejoice on the amazing relationships, tradition, and pride our community has. The 10th Grade Homecoming Committee is hard at work planning themed spirit days and district and community-wide events that honor the past and embrace our Bluejacket future.
Events include:
● Wednesday, October 5: Coronation takes place at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center followed by a Community Bonfire on the field across from CIHS.
● Friday, October 7: Homecoming Court and Pep Band tour schools to generate excitement and camaraderie amongst students. Our Bluejacket Football team plays Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. at Larson Field.
● Saturday, October 8: Homecoming Dance at 7 p.m. at CIHS.
Homecoming Week serves as a great opportunity to get involved in the fun and excitement of a fall tradition. Community members who are 65+ are eligible for free Activity Admission Passes! You can come to the Education Services Center or CIHS during the week to get your free pass and use it for the Friday night game. If you are looking for more ways to get connected this year, consider joining one of our Strategic Plan Action Teams, serve on our Community Education Advisory Council, volunteer in our schools, or contact us anytime. A chat over the phone or a cup of coffee is always welcome!
Life and learning are based on relationships. It is our mission to get to know each of you. Let’s find ways we can support and serve each other and continue to enrich our great community experiences. I am so grateful to serve this incredible community, and look forward to seeing many of you next week and throughout the year. Go Big Blue!
Christina Thayer Anderson is the Director of Community Education for Cambridge-Isanti schools.
