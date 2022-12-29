BRAHAM
Bombers boys basketball
Dec. 28, 7:00 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Braham High School
Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m. vs. Barnum at Barnum High School
Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at Braham High School
Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m. vs. Mora at Braham High School
Bombers girls basketball
Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. vs. East Central at East Central High School
Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m. vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Dec. 29, 11 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
Jan. 5, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Trinity School at River Ridge
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mora High School
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
Warriors boys basketball
No Games Scheduled
Warriors girls basketball
No Games Scheduled
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Bluejackets boys basketball
Dec. 28, 1 p.m. vs. Hopkins at Augsburg University (Minneapolis)
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Coon Rapids at Coon Rapids High School
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Tartan at Duluth East High School
Bluejackets girls basketball
Dec. 29, 10:00 a.m. vs Anoka at College of St. Benedict (Granite City Classic)
Dec. 30, 10:00 a.m. vs. Bloomington Jefferson at College of St. Benedict (Granite City Classic)
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Minneapolis Southwest at Southwest High School
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Bluejackets boys hockey
Dec. 28, 6 p.m. vs. Greenway at Hodgins-Berardo Arena
Dec. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena
Dec. 30, 3 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge at Eveleth Hippodrome
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Arena
Jan. 7, 3 p.m. vs. Rocori at Isanti Ice Arena
Bluejackets gymnastics
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan 7, 11 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Farmington High School
Bluejackets wrestling
Jan. 5, 6 p.m. vs. Princeton at Princeton High School
Jan. 7, 9 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Bluejackets boys swim and diving
Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Spring Lake Park High School
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka ice Arena
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids at IRA Civic Center
NORTH BRANCH
Vikings boys basketball
Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m. vs. Hutchinson at St. Cloud State (Granite City Classic)
Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m. vs. Rocori at St. John’s University (Granite City Classic)
Jan. 3, 6 p.m. vs. Hermantown at North Branch High School
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at North Branch High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Cloquet at North Branch High School
Vikings girls basketball
Jan.3, 7:15 p.m. vs. Little Falls at Little Falls High School
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Monticello at Monticello High School
Vikings dance
No Events Scheduled
Vikings gymnastics
Jan. 5, 6 p.m. vs. North Branch at Cambridge-Isanti High School
Jan. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Big Lake High School
Vikings wrestling
Jan. 5, 5:15 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes High School
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Ogilvie High School
Northern Edge boys hockey
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at East Bethel Ice Arena
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at East Bethel Ice Arena
Northern Tiers Stars girls hockey
Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Princeton at Isanti Ice Arena
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Anoka at Anoka Ice Arena
Jan. 6, 7 p.m. vs. Grand Rapids at IRA Civic Center
RUSH CITY
Tigers boys basketball
Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Rush City High School
Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m. vs. Pine City at Pine City High School
Tigers girls basketball
Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. vs. Hinckley-Finlayson at Hinckley-Finlayson High School
Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City at Rush City High School
Jan. 7, 1 p.m. vs. Mora at Rush City High School
Bombers/Tigers wrestling
Dec. 29, 11 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
Dec. 30, 9:30 a.m. vs. Rogers at Rogers High School
Jan. 5, 5 p.m. vs. Multiple schools at Trinity School at River Ridge
Jan. 7, 10 a.m. vs. Multiple schools at Mora High School
ISANTI OUTLAWS
Jan. 6, 7:05 p.m. vs. Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice Arena
Jan. 7, 7 p.m. vs. Hudson Havoc at Hudson Sports & Civic Center
