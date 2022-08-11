Nate Rudolph color.jpg

What an exciting school year we have before us! Thanks to the generous support of local voters last November, we are entering the new school year with LOWER class sizes and a lot of new teachers! As a result, class sizes will be smaller at every level.

We are prepared to welcome 70 new Teachers to Cambridge-Isanti Schools this year. We hope everyone in our community will help us make them feel welcome and appreciated.

