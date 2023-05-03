The Minnesota Department of Transportation thanks the thousands of Adopt a Highway volunteers who helped to keep roadsides clean and free of litter in 2022 by picking up more than 38,500 bags of trash from highway ditches, and MnDOT invites more Minnesotans to join the program.

Statewide, more than 1,860 Adopt a Highway groups volunteered their time for well over 88,000 hours collectively last year. With at least 900 roadway sections currently available for adoption statewide, MnDOT welcomes more groups to volunteer.

