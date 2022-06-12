Have you ever really thought about how water moves across landscapes? When it comes down to the ground as rain or snow, where will it go? What will its adventure be? Will it fall as snow on a mountaintop, rain in a wetland or desert? Will it enjoy a cascading trip down a river or simply find the ocean? Or perhaps the water will simply sink into the ground, dodging plant roots and subterranean creatures to help replenish our groundwater aquifers. The pathways are limitless and endlessly cyclical.
Yet, as humans continue to develop landscapes and change land use, they have introduced a complex network of pathways for water to move. There are tile drains in agricultural fields as well as ditches to drain the land and grow crops. There also are intricate networks of pipes to drain the extensive amount of impervious surfaces in our developed areas.
People essentially re-plumb the landscape, with the result of short-circuiting the water cycle timeline - building systems and infrastructure that aim to get water off the land and back into the rivers, lakes, and streams as quickly as possible.
But these actions have consequences. In developed areas, the runoff from roofs, driveways, sidewalks, parking lots, and roads has the potential to pick up litter and pollutants that then have a direct pathway via storm drains to lakes, rivers, and streams. Beyond that, even natural materials like leaves, grass clippings, and dirt are pollutants to downstream receiving waters, serving as sources of phosphorus that can result in dreaded algal growth and blooms.
While there are a host of strategies that homeowners can implement to reduce the amount of runoff draining from their land (aka rain barrels, rain gardens, etc.), an innovative volunteer program from Hamline University has taken the step to ask people to adopt and regularly clear their local storm drains. Called Adopt-a-Drain, the program launched in 2014 and to date has seen almost 10,000 Minnesotans adopting over 17,500 storm drains, collectively preventing nearly 475,000 pounds of debris from entering our lakes and rivers.
There are so many reasons why the Adopt-a-Drain program just makes sense.
* It’s simple - Go online to adopt-a-drain.org, put in an address, and select a drain nearby (or place a pin if a drain doesn’t show up) to adopt it. Those who adopt a drain even get to name it.
* It’s fast – it only takes a few minutes a month to rake and sweep up any debris that’s collected near the drain. Adopters report cleaning via phone, tablet, or computer and estimate the amount of debris cleared.
* It’s easy - it’s an activity that literally takes just a few minutes every month, a trash bag or bucket, and broom. All ages can do this. It’s a fabulous family (or school class or scout troop or church group) activity.
* It’s effective - this is a program that demonstrates how little acts of conservation by a network of strangers can add up to make a big difference. It’s a motivating community building exercise.
Adopt a Drain just officially came to Chisago County. If a Chisago County resident lives in an area with storm drains and have been wondering if there’s a way to fit a small but measurable feat of conservation into a busy life, Adopt-a-Drain is great way to go. Adopt a drain, clear it regularly, and claim victory for doing your part to keep the lakes and rivers you love healthier.
