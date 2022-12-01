Relax. Take a deep breath. Go grab a calculator and a pencil, and perhaps an aspirin or two.
It is tax season for county and city government as well as school districts around the state. And while now is the time the public will see the final steps in the process for setting budgets and levies for 2023, it is a process that never stops for financial administrators.
The process becomes more public in December because this month Truth In Taxation meetings are held and final levies are set.
In preparation for its Truth In Taxation hearing on Thursday, Dec. 1, the city of Cambridge held a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. At that meeting City Council, along with a number of department heads around the city, huddled with the city’s finance director, Caroline Moe.
“I kind of want you to understand how the sausage is made,” said Moe, noting that in this case the “sausage” is both the 2023 city budget and its proposed levy.
Moe had a word of advice for everyone assembled regarding the Truth In Taxation meeting.
“If we have a very boring meeting, it’s a good night,” she said.
In her presentation, Moe focused on two major themes that have shaped the proposed Cambridge budget – themes that also affect school and governmental budgets around this area, state, and country.
The first is that these agencies face the same economic pressures that families do: Inflation costs increase the prices of every product and service, and supply chain issues make necessities harder to purchase in a timely fashion. As a result, expenses on items such as fuel and capital equipment are expected to rise.
So are labor costs, as they are for businesses everywhere. And the struggles those businesses face in finding workers affect government offices as well. In Cambridge’s example, Moe said she anticipates an increase in the amount the city will have to pay when firefighters are called to an active blaze.
“Firefighters are paid $6 for a call – they could do better working at McDonald’s,” she said. “We feel we need to address that.
“We know firefighters don’t do their job for the money. But it still sends a bad message when they could do better going to McDonald’s than they could going to a fire.”
Cambridge’s 2023 budget also anticipates a 4% cost of living increase for police officers as well as the hiring of an additional officer.
The second issue is getting the public to understand why it is paying more in taxes. The primary cause appears to be an increase in property values for homeowners, along with decreasing property values for businesses.
For example, Moe provided a chart that showed a sample big box retailer in Cambridge paid more than $183,630 in taxes in 2015, but only $124,112 in 2022 – and that number may fall to $111,631 next year. The valuation of the property fell 14% since 2015, causing a 39% drop in city taxes.
Moe also provided a chart of a downtown business that saw its property valuation drop by 20% since 2015, causing a 44% drop in city taxes paid. That business paid a total of $6,463 in 2015 taxes, a number that fell to $2,760 in 2022.
Then Moe examined a sample residence in Cambridge, and the property valuation nearly doubled over the past eight years. The property valuation rose from $159,300 in 2015 to $254,300 in 2022, which caused the taxes paid to rise 38%, from $1,431 to $1,785.
“This issue of shifting tax burdens is becoming a problem,” Moe said. “We don’t control it, because it is driven by state laws. We have been working really hard to keep a lid on this issue. Right now it’s going great for ‘big box retailers’ – but it’s not going great for home owners.”
Moe explained valuations on property are rising so quickly, it fuels an increase in taxes no matter what happens with the levy.
“We even looked at what it would take to not have an increase in taxes,” she said. “We realized it would take an 18% decrease in the levy – so even if I wanted to, it would be virtually impossible to find a way to not have a tax increase.”
Part of the job of a finance director is to work into the future, and to that end Moe has developed a tax levy summary for Cambridge through 2032.
“Because of inflation, you can’t just plug in the numbers as they are today, because that’s just not realistic,” she said. “These are all estimates. But we also include street project repayments, including projected for the future.”
As a result, for Cambridge Moe presented a 7.9% levy for 2023 that she was “comfortable” with. According to her charts, cutting the levy to 5% would mean making budget cuts totaling $167,884.
“I think if you keep the 7.9% levy, you will be able to do better on levies over the next three years,” she said.
