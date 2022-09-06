Just as we celebrate New Year’s Eve, educators, students, and families have the opportunity to celebrate a new school year as well. This is such an exciting season for our community as we transition to school - books, backpacks, classrooms, many smiling faces, and new goals for the year. In my first back to school season as a Bluejacket, I am honored and excited to be a part of the success for all learners, their families, and our community.
I’m blessed to lead the Cambridge-Isanti Community Education program, serving all in our community who want to connect, learn and grow at any age. As many know, Community Education was severely impacted by stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. We are happy to report that we are back, eager to engage with and support all residents as lifelong learners.
Summers go quickly, and this one has been especially busy in Community Education. With grant-funding secured from MDE, we provided more opportunities for youth this summer than ever before. From field trips to enrichment and recreation to a hangout program for our middle schoolers, there wasn’t much we didn’t do. Students traveled around the cities, designed their own activities, and participated in high engagement, high energy experiences to extend their learning beyond the school year. In the three programs we sponsored, nearly 500 students participated in new opportunities for more than 350 hours. With all this activity happening, it’s amazing to think we also saw record participation in aquatics, youth recreation, Adventure Center, and summer early childhood programming. The office has surely been buzzing, and we are all loving the energy these programs have brought.
The end of the summer comes with mixed emotions. Our young athletes gave hugs to their coaches, elementary students tried to extend their days with us, and middle school students asked to come back next summer for more! It is clear this summer has been special. We are so grateful to all the staff, community partners, and volunteers who were able to support our students’ academic, social, and emotional growth this summer. Without these dedicated individuals, the vision would never have become reality.
As we all prepare for our new year to begin, we are looking forward to continuing to serve our community in new, exciting, and fun ways. From our early childhood family education classes with our Baby Bluejackets to our new Adult Basic Education courses at Anoka Ramsey Community College, there is no greater honor than to find ways to engage with, walk alongside, and support our Bluejacket Community. If you have ideas for new excursions or classes, please contact us! We would love to hear from you.
Back to school season is a time to celebrate! For parents trying to manage the stresses and excitement of this time, we see you. To all of our Bluejacket community, we are so grateful for your support and engagement with us as we transition into our next chapter of service to the community. The 2022-23 school year will surely bring its ups and downs, but with community support and dedicated teams our possibility and promise are great.
Here’s to a few more bonfires, sunsets, and magical moments with family, friends, and neighbors in these last weeks of summer. We look forward to seeing you back in buildings, at classes, events, and in our programs soon. Let the celebrations begin!
Christina Thayer Anderson is the Community Education Director for Cambridge-Isanti Schools.
