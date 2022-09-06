Thayer Anderson CMYK.jpg

Just as we celebrate New Year’s Eve, educators, students, and families have the opportunity to celebrate a new school year as well. This is such an exciting season for our community as we transition to school - books, backpacks, classrooms, many smiling faces, and new goals for the year. In my first back to school season as a Bluejacket, I am honored and excited to be a part of the success for all learners, their families, and our community.

I’m blessed to lead the Cambridge-Isanti Community Education program, serving all in our community who want to connect, learn and grow at any age. As many know, Community Education was severely impacted by stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. We are happy to report that we are back, eager to engage with and support all residents as lifelong learners.

Load comments