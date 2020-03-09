Mark Moulton grew up in Rush City. In his younger days he raised row crops and hogs. But as he grew older he began looking for a less strenuous product. He began with 25 Katahdin sheep ewes planning on a “hobby,” but his interest and flock has grown to the point where he has 400 ewes that lamb every year.
February through the beginning of April is the lambing season, or the busy season. His day begins around 7 a.m. with a trip to the lambing barn to check for any lambs that had been born between midnight and 7 a.m. If all is well in the barn he will stop back at the house for a quick breakfast, then back out to the barns to feed all the sheep. He does a custom mix of hay, corn silage, soy bean meal and shelled corn. It is mixed fresh daily and fed to the sheep around 10 a.m. The goal is 5 pounds per ewe. Moulton said they try to feed at 10 a.m. because that seems to trigger the sheep to lamb in the daylight hours. During this time he also feeds the bottle babies. Sometimes a mother won’t have enough milk, or she might have rejected a twin or triplet. He might have between 40-60 bottle lambs a year.
After he feeds them around 11 a.m. he will “process” the one-day-old lambs by giving them their vaccinations, tagging them, recording their births, and if they are a cross-bred sheep, banding the tails. This process will likely finish up around 1 p.m. and Moulton will have a quick lunch. Then it is back out to check on the sheep and see which lambs have been born.
The sheep are locked in the barn around dark but Moulton isn’t done yet, so he will check again at 7:30 and 10 p.m., noting, “Sometimes it [the last check] only takes 10 minutes. Sometimes I am out here till midnight.”
Then it all starts over again. In one 24-hour period he had 56 ewes give birth — that was over 100 lambs.
Once a ewe lambs, she will be put in a lambing “jug” or special separated pen so she can bond with her babies.
Then they will be moved to a large shared barn for moms and babies of about the same age. The lambs will stay with their moms for 5-6 weeks and then the mothers will be removed from the barn and the lambs will stay there until they are ready to be shipped to Denver.
Moulton is a “partner producer” for Superior Farms out of Denver. He works with a group of farmers in Pipestone that negotiate the prices.
By the time the lambs are 6 months old, the goal is that they will be 130 pounds.
Moulton said he likes sheep because they eat a variety of foods and are pretty easy to work with. Katahdins do not have wool but hair that sheds. He said because of his partnership with Superior Farms, “the price is pretty stable.” He said of all the agricultural crops lamb is probably the best priced. “Even Central Livestock prices are better on lamb,” Moulton said.
He said, “Farmers try to be a good member of the community, raise good quality food that is nutritious, wholesome and environmentally friendly.”
He added that he understands that sometimes there are smells from the farm or slow equipment driving down the road, but he asks that his neighbors be patient as he and other farmers work to grow the nation’s food.
