In a time of uncertainty throughout the world, with changing mandates and business practices, businesses are finding themselves making decisions they never planned for, so having someone to turn to is extremely beneficial.
The Isanti County Public Health Community Safety Support Team is a place for those businesses to turn. Providing businesses with tools to navigate through the new normal is their focus, according to team members MaryLynn Dahlquist and Michelle Pivec.
“I think a lot of the businesses have a really good handle on what’s out there, but having input from outside is also beneficial,” Dahlquist said. “The idea for the team initially came from our health and safety coordinator; the idea was to develop a team to support local businesses in Isanti County.”
“Very initially the idea was to be there as a county government and offer a sense of confidence for businesses and answer questions for reopening,” Pivec said. “The guidelines were changing quickly and still are, so we are making sure to keep up on them.”
The team focuses on local businesses, but also is in discussion with area schools to offer support if needed when students return to the classroom.
“Our specific focus is on local businesses,” Pivec said. “Restaurants are what sparked the initial idea really; it was always community themed, and now we continue with that.”
Through their efforts, the team offers support, conducts on-site walk-throughs, reviews employee preparedness plans, and provides answers to any questions businesses may have, but they also acknowledge that businesses are on the right track as well.
“We feel like the businesses are doing a great job now, so we are basically asking them if there’s anything they need,” Pivec said. “The guidelines are so plentiful through the Minnesota Department of Health and what we’ve found is people are really following them to a ‘T,’ so what we’ve been telling them is we are here if you need us.
“Really for us, businesses have been just been asking if things look OK and if they could be trying something else,” Pivec added.
Braham Event Center takes advantage of support option
For the Braham Event Center, being able to safely reopen is extremely important, according to Kelly Nelson, Braham Event Center event coordinator.
“I saw a flier offering a free session to talk through COVID-19 protocols for businesses in the county,” Nelson said. “We asked the team to review a draft of our COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. We wanted to be sure we had read through all of the guidance and reached out to various local experts on the details.
“They set up an online video meeting to talk through suggestions, with guidance from a public health nurse as well,” Nelson added.
“We set up the online conference and were able to meet with Kelly online and answer her list of questions. She had some questions on restrooms and asked for any ideas we had,” Dahlquist said.
Prior to their online meeting, Nelson had provided the team with plans the event center had to reopen, and upon reviewing the plans the team had a few suggestions.
“Kelly sent us her plan ahead of time, we reviewed it and came up with some questions, some feedback and then when we met with her it was more of a collaboration and feedback on how to keep it going,” Pivec said.
Although the Event Center hasn’t opened for regular business yet, Nelson believes the meeting was beneficial as she plans the safe reopening of the center.
“The Braham Event Center office has not yet officially opened for regular hours, but we have held occasional meetings under the COVID-19 Stay Safe MN guidelines. We are currently open for bookings and will start up with our first weddings of the season next weekend. Most of our spring and summer couples rescheduled to the fall and some canceled and instead held a small service at home,” Nelson said. “It was helpful to talk through logistics for each type of event we typically hold here at the center, and to hear from a public health perspective any additional advice on our new protocols.”
“We appreciated having this option to talk through details, feel supported, and hear what other businesses have done as they prepared to reopen,” Nelson added.
For other businesses looking for support as they reopen, the team is there for everything from a phone call to a walk through visit.
“We are just a phone call away,” Pivec said. “We are very excited to offer our support wherever we are needed throughout the community.”
In addition to the team, Isanti County Public Health also offers a call center, which is available to the public for additional information on the ongoing pandemic, including providing resources, offering guidance and support and answering questions.
Emily Moe, the call center lead, explained the call center has information available for both individuals and businesses as requested.
“Whether someone is calling because they’ve been exposed or because they are looking for guidance, in general people are just looking for support and someone who can help guide them,” Moe said.
“We also offer follow-up calls to those who need continued communication and we adhere to the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, which we keep up with as they change,” Moe added.
To contact the Isanti County Public Health Community Safety Support Team, call 763-689-4071.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.