Sara Paul.jpg

Sara Paul

At North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS), one of our strategic commitments is to allocate resources to district priorities. We are thankful for the community’s investment in our buildings from the 2017 bond referendum. When bonds are issued, as NBAPS did in 2017, external investment groups provide ratings to bond investors. A positive or improved bond rating signals to investors that their money is safely invested. Last week, Moody’s Investment Services informed NBAPS that the school district’s bond rating has improved from Baa1 to A3. Moody’s noted the district’s fiscal responsibility and enrollment growth as reasons for the upgrade. This is the second increase in our bond rating from Moody’s in the past three years.

Fiscal responsibility is critical to the success of our school district. The upgraded rating of A3 reflects the district’s continued growth in reserves through careful management of our funds and improved enrollment trends.

Load comments