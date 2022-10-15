Sara Paul.jpg

One of the more important things we can do in our lives is make a difference in the life of a child. It’s what draws so many of us to educational professions and what fills us with joy each day. All of us at North Branch Area Public Schools feel great pride in working with our families to provide students the tools they need to be successful in school and in life!

If you are looking for something to do that not only provides for yourself and your family, but also comes with the priceless reward of helping children succeed, I hope you will consider becoming a Viking Support Star. I am very grateful to our school board for recognizing the need to attract quality substitutes by raising the daily rate to $160! It’s a very competitive rate and can be increased through incentive pay that accrues based on how many days a substitute works in the district. Incentive pay is retroactive for substitutes; working 30 days at NBAPS this school year would increase the daily rate to $175 retroactive to day one!

