When Gayle Cupit retired as general manager of the City Center Market food co-op and deli in Cambridge after 27 years, the board was tasked with hiring a new general manager. John Kenny was chosen for the job and started his new position Nov. 11.
“We hired him because he had a lot of experience in small stores and he was a good manager,” City Center Market Board President Lynn True said. “We think we found a gem.”
Kenny was born and raised in Lino Lakes and graduated from Centennial High School in 2008. He attended Bemidji State University and earned a degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and political science. He graduated in 2012.
“During college, I worked in the deli up there at a place called Leuken’s Village Foods,” Kenny said. “I started part-time in the deli and from there I became deli manager and then bakery/deli manager.”
Kenny eventually ended up working at Cub Foods for approximately two years, which led him to the City Center Market.
“They (the City Center Market Board) reached out to me online and asked if I was interested in learning about the co-op and the position of general manager. After they started giving me more details about the co-op — what they stand for, how it works, and what it entails — it reminded me of Leuken’s because Leuken’s was employee owned,” Kenny said. “They were more community driven and focused on helping the community. I tried the corporate thing and I wanted to get back to the community center thing.”
Kenny said he does not plan on making too many changes to City Center Market, but would like the co-op to grow within the community. He plans to continue what Cupit has been doing for the past 27 years.
“I can’t stress enough what a great person Gayle is,” Kenny said. “I don’t plan on straying too far from her vision and the board’s vision. I had some time to spend with Gayle and she’s incredible. I’ll never be able to replace her, but I hope to foster the growth and lead the co-op in the direction she started.”
According to the City Center Market website, the co-op offers a wide variety of specialty diet and organic food including fresh produce; hormone and antibiotic free meat, fish, cheese and dairy; bulk foods, coffee and spices; plant-based proteins; and foods for special diets including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, Paleo, and Keto, as well as low-salt, sugar-free, fermented foods and more. City Center Market also offers fresh daily deli sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, coffee, tea, smoothies and more.
Kenny lives in Forest Lake, and he and his girlfriend Victoria have an Australian Shepherd, Ollie (named for Oliver Queen, otherwise known as Green Arrow).
He is grateful and excited for the opportunity to work at City Center Market.
“I truly want to do what’s best for the community and I want more people to come in and check us out,” Kenny said. “Cambridge is such an awesome community. Everyone here has been so welcoming, and I really want to get to know everyone and grow the City Center Market.”
City Center Market is located at 122 N. Buchanan St. in Cambridge. For more information, visit www.citycentermarket.coop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.