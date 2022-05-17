Minnesotans are needed to help shape child welfare policy, practice and training recommendations by serving on Citizen Review Panels for the state’s child protection system.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services is currently seeking more than 80 volunteers for citizen panels in Chisago, Hennepin, Ramsey and Winona counties. By bringing a crucial community voice to county and statewide child welfare policies and procedures, panel members play an integral role in ensuring that the child protection system protects children from abuse and neglect. They also help identify and eliminate racial disparities in the system.
Panel members help improve child welfare practices and policies by:
• Examining specific child welfare cases, including active or closed cases, maltreatment reconsiderations, child fatality and near fatality cases; and providing independent insight for improvement.
• Providing feedback to key leaders on the internal workings of the child protection system.
• Participating in educational events, including a national conference for Citizen Review Panel members.
• Receiving ongoing support, training and organizational updates from county and state staff.
“Without community input, we cannot operate effectively,” said Human Services Assistant Commissioner Tikki Brown. “The insights from community members on these panels helps us better protect children and better support the well-being of Minnesota families.”
Citizen Review Panel members serve four-year terms, devoting an average of five hours a month to panel meetings and activities. Per diem compensation and expense reimbursement may be available. Training opportunities are offered in areas including child abuse and neglect; social work practice and policies; child development and attachment; and cultural considerations, including the Indian Child Welfare Act and Heritage Preservation Act.
Citizen Review Panels have been operating in Minnesota since 1999. Federal and state law require at least three Citizen Review Panels throughout the state.
For local community members interested in joining a Citizen Review Panel, more information is below:
• Chisago County – Seeking 21 community members. To apply, contact Todd McMurray, Todd.McMurray@chisagocountymn.gov.
The application process includes an interview, as well as a computerized general criminal history system background check and predatory offender registry check. New panel members must also complete orientation training provided by DHS. There is no application deadline to join a Citizen Review Panel.
Those interested in starting a new Citizen Review Panel in their community should contact DHS Citizen Review Panel and Task Force Coordinator Sarah Bello at sarah.e.bello@state.mn.us.
