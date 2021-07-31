Ruccus Schauer, from Cambridge-Isanti High School, has been selected to the Minnesota All State Math Team.
Students are selected for the Minnesota All-State Math Team by demonstrating exceptional interest in mathematics (via regular math team practice attendance, frequent competition participation, and recognized leadership) and/or ability (via exceptional scores in the Minnesota State High School Mathematics League (MSHSML) regular season, the MSHSML State Tournament, the most-recent AMC 10 or AMC 12 exams, and other competitions).
This is a high honor. As part of the team, Schauer competed in the American Regions Mathematics League (ARML) Competition on June 5 against other teams from around the country and the world.
At this year’s ARML competition, the Minnesota All-State Math Team put forth five teams and 71 mathletes to compete amongst the 156 teams and 2,000-plus mathletes worldwide. All of our mathletes comported themselves well and gained valuable experience, and our topmost Minnesota Gold team once again placed in the top 20, finishing 12th overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.