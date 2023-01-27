This week North Branch Area High School unveiled the 2023-24 Registration Guide, and it is incredible! The guide is a great example of how we continue to build on the strengths of our programs and elevate them to new heights. The high school registration guide is anchored in the concept of Choice, Not Chance.
High school is a time of great transition. Learning is a great opportunity to better oneself and students have the opportunity to embrace learning and see the multitude of open doors to their future by embracing a mindset of choice, not chance.
The process each student goes through to plan their high school experience should be challenging and exciting. Students are provided course options to build a healthy balance of passion classes along with courses that stretch their thinking. The Big Blur is a concept introduced in the registration guide to emphasize how the division between high school and post-secondary plans becomes unrecognizable. Students have the opportunity to choose nearly 20 college courses offered right at the high school at no cost. Students can also take courses to expand specific career skills, and participate in our expanded work-based learning program called Viking Bridge - where students earn high school credits and get paid while interning with one of our local industry partners. NBAHS programming is designed to help each student make informed decisions about their future, and even step into their future before they graduate!
The high school experience also includes skill building to be “life ready.” Students who are life ready possess a growth mindset that empowers them to approach their future with confidence, to dream big and achieve big! Employers can expect Viking graduates to come with essential skills such as self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. Having these traits allows students to approach their futures with confidence and to dream big about their future.
I am so grateful for the high school staff that continue to build on the strengths of our high school program and elevate it to new heights: High School Principal Clint Link, Assistant Principal Andrea Thiner, Director of Teaching and Learning David Treichel, Media and Technology Integrationist Sherri Keller, the Viking Leadership team of teacher leaders and counselors, and all of the hard-working staff that continue to expand College and Career learning opportunities for our students. We are grateful for our community partners that have helped students realize that the Viking high school experience empowers them to acquire relevant skills needed for successful futures.
Being a Viking is all about being the best you can be and inspiring those around you to do the same. Our high school team has shown their Viking commitment to excellence and we are excited for students to be inspired and to do the same! Elevating our programming to new heights is driven by our passion to bring out the joy, curiosity, creativity, and imagination of each student as they boldly accelerate into their future. Choice Not Chance guides high school planning and we are excited for the futures of our amazing Viking students!
Sara Paul is the superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools.
