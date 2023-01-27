Sara Paul

Sara Paul, North Branch Area Schools Superintendent

This week North Branch Area High School unveiled the 2023-24 Registration Guide, and it is incredible! The guide is a great example of how we continue to build on the strengths of our programs and elevate them to new heights. The high school registration guide is anchored in the concept of Choice, Not Chance.

High school is a time of great transition. Learning is a great opportunity to better oneself and students have the opportunity to embrace learning and see the multitude of open doors to their future by embracing a mindset of choice, not chance.

