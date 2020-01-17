Dennis Freed has spent 48 years serving Chisago County and officially retired Dec. 31.
“I really didn’t mind going to work most days,” Freed said. “All of my staff over the years have been excellent. Obviously, without a good staff it’s hard to do a good job if you don’t have good people working for you.”
Dennis grew up on his parent’s farm east of Palmdale and attended Taylors Falls schools. He graduated from high school in 1967 and attended Pine Technical Community College for one year for its accounting course.
“After going to Pine Tech, I tried St. Cloud Vo-Tech to get a second year in, but that didn’t work out so well because I went with four other guys and there were very early classes. I didn’t make it too often,” Dennis said.
Dennis continued taking college courses and then was drafted into the Army in 1969. He spent a year and a half in Germany as a mail clerk and got out of the Army in October 1971.
“When I got out of the Army, I went to file for unemployment like a lot of people did,” Dennis said. “They told me there were seated jobs at the courthouse, so I went and applied and got hired in the assessor’s office and started in December of 1971.”
He was an appraiser for seven years and then decided to run for Chisago County auditor in 1978. He won and has worked there until he retired.
While working for Chisago County, Dennis met his wife, Karen, who was working for the Chisago County Coordinators Office. The couple were married May 16, 1992, and have two daughters, Nicole and Jessica.
When Dennis started working for the county, he said the main office was in the Almelund courthouse.
“Human services, nursing, auditor, treasurer, assessor, attorney, recorder and courts were all in that building,” Dennis said. “Everything was done by hand and everything was hand written. They had this thing called the Addressograph that pounded out addresses on something that looked like a dog tag.”
Eventually, the Auditor’s Office took to the computer age, and Dennis said the first year Chisago County did taxes on a computer was in 1980.
“From 1979 to the spring of 1980, we went from hand written to computer generated taxes,” he said. “Around that time I was the clerk for the Chisago County Board and took over payroll and the computer department.”
Throughout the years, Dennis has seen many changes. When he started back in 1971, the population of Chisago County was approximately 17,000 and now it is over 50,000.
“What I feel best about is over time, as things evolved, we evolved with them,” Dennis said. “One of my biggest downfalls is I kept too much paper and didn’t throw anything out.”
While administering elections, Dennis said they never had any issues.
“I feel very proud of that because that’s one of the most important things there is, and we transitioned to paper ballots to earlier voting machines,” Dennis said. “Now, we’re on our second generation of equipment.”
Dennis received Auditor of the Year in 1998 along with Lee Olson (Chisago County treasurer at the time) who received Treasurer of the Year from the Minnesota Association of County Officers. Back then, they were two separate jobs.
Dennis said during the last few years he has been frustrated on how cynical the world is regarding elections.
“That sort of filters into what my job was because of elections,” Dennis said. “I used to love doing elections, but now people question how fair the elections are, and that’s very hurtful to me and I think to all the election judges.”
When asked about his plans for retirement, Dennis response was: “That’s the million dollar question. I have to find something to do, especially in the wintertime. When spring rolls around, there’s obviously plenty of things I can do outside. Karen and I do like to travel, but that takes money, and our cats don’t like us to leave.”
Taking over as Chisago County auditor-treasurer is Bridgitte Konrad. The Chisago County Board appointed her in December. Konrad previously was the chief deputy auditor for Chisago County before starting her new position Jan. 1.
“I have had the pleasure of working with Dennis for many years. When I was at the city, he was always a great source of information and advice. Since coming to the county three years ago, I have had the pleasure of working with him on a daily basis. I have come to realize what a knowledgeable, hardworking man he is,” Konrad said. “He was a patient teacher as I got up to speed on all of the tasks our office does. He leaves behind big shoes to fill and will be missed. I wish him fun and relaxation in his well-deserved retirement.”
The number one thing that Dennis said he is proud of during his years serving Chisago County is that there were not any huge problems he had to deal with and being able to maintain the integrity of the Auditor’s Office.
“As long as I’ve known Dennis, he has been very dedicated to his position. He always gave 100%, and even more during election years,” Karen said. “I am so proud of his dedication to serve Chisago County with such integrity for 48 years.”
