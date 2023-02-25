TimHaley0223.jpg

Tim Haley

Carrie Gibbs, Broker/Owner of Century 21 Moline Realty, Inc is pleased to announce that Tim Haley has joined the firm.

Haley, who has been involved in the Real Estate industry for over two years, is a licensed Real Estate sales professional in East Central Minnesota since 2020. Haley has delivered extraordinary experiences to many homebuyers, sellers and property investors in over 58 real estate transactions, and has helped bring personalized, memorable services to consumers in many different economic cycles.

