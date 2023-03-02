Nate Rudolph color.jpg

Nate Rudolph

February has been a month of celebrations in schools. From make-believe beach parties for I Love to Read Month to Black History Month, Career and Technical Education Month, and Minnesota School Board Appreciation Month. We’ve had ample opportunities to celebrate learning. Literacy, history, civic engagement, and career readiness are the foundations of public education. February 27-March 3 is Public Schools Week. It’s an opportunity for communities across the country to celebrate the importance of public schools.

In Cambridge-Isanti Schools, we celebrate the promise of public schools as places where every child, no matter their situation, is educated, engaged, and inspired to fulfill their potential.

Load comments