Paige Peaslee is one of the best basketball players to ever play at North Branch Area High School.
The 2022 graduate led the Vikings in both scoring and rebounding her senior season, dominating the Mississippi 8 Conference with her physical play.
Paige Peaslee is one of the best basketball players to ever play at North Branch Area High School.
The 2022 graduate led the Vikings in both scoring and rebounding her senior season, dominating the Mississippi 8 Conference with her physical play.
Looking to take her game to the next level, Peaslee decided that Winona State University was the perfect fit for her as she transitioned to the college game.
“I actually didn’t talk to Winona until very late in my recruiting process,” Peaslee said. “The outdoors down here is just beautiful. We got the bluffs and the river. I met the girls and that’s what sold it for me. They welcomed me into their group with no questions asked.”
Winona’s unique landscape is a huge benefit for Peaslee, who is a geoscience major with an emphasis in geology.
“I want to find a job where I am looking at rocks because that is my passion,” she said. “I have a sister who is an environmental engineer and she kind of helped me realize that I can actually find a career with my passion.”
On the court, Peaslee has cracked the rotation and is gaining valuable experience in her first college season.
“I have played in about half our games,” she said. “Our posts are playing really well.”
While she is becoming more comfortable on and off the floor at Winona, the adjustment from high school to college had its bumps for Peaslee.
“It’s tough. There is no way to prepare for it,” she said. “It’s a different pace, it’s a different game completely. It feels like I’m not making a lot of progress, but I just talked to my coaches and we’re getting there.”
Being away from home was another obstacle that Peaslee had to overcome initially.
“The transition to college was difficult at first,” she said. “Living in a new spot, not having my parents there. Being away from my regular friends. After about a month or so I really started to love it because of my teammates. They picked me up and helped me.”
Like most freshmen, the speed of the college game was one of the biggest aspects that Peaslee had to adjust to on the floor.
“Everything is just faster,” she said. “The cuts, the transitions, the defense — you have to be on high alert at all times.”
The Warriors are 9-7 on the season, including a big 76-63 conference win over Bemidji State in the team’s most recent outing on Jan. 7.
With first year head coach Ana Wurtz taking over the Warrior program, everyone in the program is adapting to the changes.
“We are trying to find our identity,” Peaslee said. “Find what we are going to be absolutely dominant at. Pick up some wins for sure and have fun along the way.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.