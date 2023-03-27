CUW... Bauer.jpg

Paige Bauer

2021 North Branch graduate Paige Bauer was having a successful freshman season on the women’s track and field team at Minnesota State University-Mankato last year before a devastating injury suddenly ended her season.

It wasn’t until July that the extent of her ankle injury became known, and Bauer elected to have surgery in August to resolve the issue. With under five months of recovery following her surgery, Bauer was back competing for the Mavericks when the indoor track and field season kicked off in January.

