2021 North Branch graduate Paige Bauer was having a successful freshman season on the women’s track and field team at Minnesota State University-Mankato last year before a devastating injury suddenly ended her season.
It wasn’t until July that the extent of her ankle injury became known, and Bauer elected to have surgery in August to resolve the issue. With under five months of recovery following her surgery, Bauer was back competing for the Mavericks when the indoor track and field season kicked off in January.
“Last year at outdoor conference I dislocated my ankle and tore all the ligaments surrounding,” Bauer said. “I actually didn’t start practicing this year until January, so it’s been a little bit of a different season for me, but it’s been going well.
“I’m 100 percent back now and I’ve been happy with how I’ve been doing.”
Bauer focused solely on the pole vault event during the indoor season, and it paid dividends. She finished in fourth place overall in the pole vault with a height of 12’2 at the NSIC Indoor Championships that was held in Mankato the last weekend of February.
Minnesota State boasts one of the premier Division II women’s track and field programs in the country, and the Mavericks won the team conference indoor championship in dominant fashion.
“My first meet I jumped pretty close to my PR (personal record) and then I hit my exact PR at indoor conference, which I wasn’t really expecting to happen so early on,” Bauer said. “I’m happy it did.”
While she was happy with her finish at the indoor conference meet, Bauer has her sights set even higher as the team transitions to the outdoor season.
“Personally, I would really like to hit that 12’6 mark or even 13’ and I feel like I could,” she said. “Hopefully I can do that and stay healthy obviously. It’s still a little scary right now.”
A multisport athlete at North Branch, Bauer believes her success as a high school gymnast has helped her to become an elite pole vaulter now. Pole vault is not an event for people that are apprehensive about heights.
“It’s something you get used to,” Bauer said. “At first or even at the beginning of the year, it can be a little scary the first couple of jumps.
“Gymnastics definitely helps in that aspect.”
Aside from track and field and gymnastics, Bauer was also a member of the soccer team while at North Branch.
In high school, she qualified for the state meet in track in field for pole vault, long jump, and 4x200. Bauer nearly qualified for the state meet in high jump as well, falling one spot short at the section meet her senior year.
Minnesota State-Mankato has proven to be a good landing spot for the versatile athlete.
“I like that it was close to home and that it was Division II,” Bauer said. “For me personally, I feel like Division I is very much of an athletic commitment where you don’t have very much time to do anything else. Here, obviously we do a lot for track, but they’re also focusing on school a lot and they want us to have personal lives and we have time to have jobs and everything.”
In the classroom, Bauer is working to one day become a dental hygienist. It’s a tough program to get accepted into, but she has no shortage of confidence or determination, as she proved with her quick comeback to the track following her devastating ankle injury.
“I thought that the recovery was going to be 10 times harder and 10 times more painful than it was,” Bauer said. “I am grateful it wasn’t. I am just really impressed that I have already caught up to where I was after not doing anything for eight months.
“I had only like two or three weeks of practices before I competed for the first time again.”
As Bauer continues to gain confidence in her ankle, she will look to continue improving her marks in the pole vault and help her Minnesota State-Mankato team win another conference championship during the outdoor season.
