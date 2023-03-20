CUW....Leverty.jpg

Laci Leverty

A natural athlete who excelled in many events in high school, 2022 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Laci Leverty knew the pole vault would be the event that gave her the best opportunity to compete at the next level.

The track and field star cleared nearly 12 feet in the pole vault during her high school career, despite only competing in the event for two seasons.

Load comments