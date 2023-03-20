A natural athlete who excelled in many events in high school, 2022 Cambridge-Isanti graduate Laci Leverty knew the pole vault would be the event that gave her the best opportunity to compete at the next level.
The track and field star cleared nearly 12 feet in the pole vault during her high school career, despite only competing in the event for two seasons.
“I’m still kind of new to the sport,” Leverty said. “Hopefully new heights will be in the future.”
With several college track and field programs recruiting her out of high school, Leverty decided to commit to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
“I love the coaches here and the environment,” Leverty said on her decision to attend the university with a student population of just over 3,300. “We’re actually a team, like a family. It’s very nice. I like how small it is. We can be more like a family. If it’s super big (campus), you can’t really know everyone as close.”
As a true freshman, Leverty has not wasted any time making an impact on her team. On Feb. 25, she placed fifth overall in pole vault at the 2023 NSIC Indoor Conference Championships held at Minnesota State University Mankato. Leverty saved her best performance of the indoor season for the most important meet, clearing a height of 11’2.25 and placing ahead of all other freshmen competing in the event.
“At my conference meet, I made every height the first try, which has never happened,” Leverty said. “That was the highest I got all year. I haven’t hit my PR yet (11’9), but I’m redoing all my technique and I’m getting more consistent.”
Leverty will look to continue to build on the success she found indoors when the upcoming outdoor season starts up. Northern State will kick off the outdoor portion of its schedule on March 17-18 when the team will leave the snowy conditions up north and head south to compete in the Texas Southern University Relays in Houston.
“We’re going there for a whole week and I will compete on Friday (March 17) for the pole vault, and then I am also doing the 4x100,” Leverty said. “Coach said that they need one more person for the 4x100 and I have one of the fastest times. I did it in high school and that’s what I went to state for.”
For all the success she has found on the track, Leverty is also a serious student who was named academic all-conference during her time at Cambridge-Isanti. A biology major, Leverty is planning to parlay her science skills into a successful career down the road.
“Right now, I’m in the pre-vet program, so I’ll finish here and then either go to a vet school, or I was thinking of being a marine biologist or a zoologist, which I can also get with just my bio major,” she said. “I’m also minoring in chemistry as well. I can be any of those; I just haven’t decided which one yet.”
Leverty is off to a quick start to her college career both in track and field as well as in the classroom. As a freshman, she has plenty of time to continue her growth and development over the next several years. The Cambridge-Isanti alum is very motivated and seems to be happy with her decision to head west to South Dakota and attend Northern State.
“I like going home, but I also like being here as well,” Leverty said. “Everyone cares about everyone here. You feel a part of something.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.