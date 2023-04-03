Hamline University sophomore Derek Becklin has played his entire hockey career close to home. The Cambridge-Isanti graduate played three seasons of junior hockey with his hometown Rum River Mallards.
After a successful stint with the Mallards, Becklin decided to take his talents to St. Paul and join the Pipers of Hamline. While Becklin only played sparingly as a freshman, his playing time increased dramatically during his sophomore campaign.
“I thought I took some huge strides this year,” Becklin said. “Last year I only played four games. This year I played almost all of them. I played 22 out of the 25, so it’s just kind of getting my confidence up playing more games. Getting the feel for college level hockey. Playing more games help a lot.”
Like most freshman college athletes, Becklin had to adjust to the speed of the college game. He mostly plays the center position, which is regarded as one of the toughest in the game outside of goaltending. His time with the Mallards helped Becklin to mature and prepare for his transition to college hockey.
“I’d say they were the three best years I’ve ever had,” Becklin said on his experience playing with Rum River. “You get to play hockey for your job pretty much. No school. Wake up in the morning and go to the rink and see all the boys. You meet so many new people. There are people from Russia. I had a roommate that lived with me for two years from North Carolina.
“Just building relationships with the guys was so much fun.”
As Becklin’s game improved from his freshman year to his sophomore year, so did the results of his Hamline team. The Pipers finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 13-11-1, which is a dramatic improvement from the 4-18-4 record the team finished with in 2021-22. Becklin was proud of what the team accomplished this last season.
“It was a big turnaround, and we pretty much had the same team,” Becklin said. “It was kind of nice just seeing that with the same guys we could win. We didn’t make the playoffs, but we were close. It was a fun year.”
Having recently declared his major in business management, Becklin believes the versatility of that degree will help him down the road. While he is not sure exactly what he will do after college, he hopes to explore professional hockey options before hanging up the skates.
“I don’t have it set in stone what I really want to do,” Becklin said. “Business management is something you can do whatever with, so I decided to go that route. For sure I’d maybe want to look to play hockey after college. Out east or in Europe or something. I think it would be fun to try it out for a year or two and see if I like it.”
At the age of 23 with two more years of college eligibility remaining, Becklin will look to continue his development and help Hamline continue the winning trajectory it established this past year. As a defensive-minded center, the Pipers will depend on Becklin to shoulder a great amount of responsibility on the ice as he enters his junior season.
