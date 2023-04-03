CUW... Becklin.jpg

Derek Becklin

Hamline University sophomore Derek Becklin has played his entire hockey career close to home. The Cambridge-Isanti graduate played three seasons of junior hockey with his hometown Rum River Mallards.

After a successful stint with the Mallards, Becklin decided to take his talents to St. Paul and join the Pipers of Hamline. While Becklin only played sparingly as a freshman, his playing time increased dramatically during his sophomore campaign.

