North Branch graduate Cody Moline is currently a junior wing on the hockey team at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
The team is ranked ninth in the country in Division III hockey according to the PairWise rankings.
Moline has carved out a nice role for himself on the team and he enjoys the lifestyle that Stevens Point provides.
“I love it. I knew once I came here that it was the place I wanted to be,” he said. “The team, the culture. It’s an outdoors town, kind of like back home. I go hunting and fishing, lots of things to do outside.”
On the ice, the team is finding success and improving with each passing week. On Jan. 7, the Pointers traveled to Minneapolis and took down fourth-ranked Augsburg by a very impressive 4-0 margin.
“It’s been a pretty good year so far,” Moline said. “We’re looking to bring that into the playoffs and hopefully get a bid for the NCAA Tournament and do some damage there.”
Before his hockey journey took him to Stevens Point, Moline spent his first two years after high school playing junior hockey for the Kenai River Brown Bears in Alaska. The experience prepared him to play at the college level as Moline appeared in 101 games for Kanai River and tallied 44 total points.
“That really helped prepare me to get to where I am and help me get recruited,” Moline said on his experience in Alaska. “I loved it. I had a really good family I stayed with. They gave me everything I needed. It was a super fun experience and I got to gain better hockey knowledge playing with different guys from all over the country and different countries as well.
“I learned a lot.”
The lessons learned in Alaska are paying off for Moline now as his Stevens Point team has a record of 10-3-3 with a month remaining in the regular season.
Moline is a marketing major with an interest in video production. He is not exactly sure what his plan is once he gets his degree, but he has been gaining valuable experience helping his brother, who is already in the videography business, during the summer.
Moline is also currently doing video production work and creating content for the university when he is not on the ice.
While the future is looking bright for the North Branch native, right now he is focused on making memories with his teammates while he is still able to play the game he loves.
“The No. 1 goal is to win the national championship,” Moline said. “Our team is top to bottom very good. It’s hard to get into the lineup every night. Everyone is good. We have a lot of guys from Division I teams that are transfers who help us a lot.
“I think we are starting to get hot now and we’re starting to figure out our game. I think it’s very doable to see us in the national tournament and definitely do some damage.”
