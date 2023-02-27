CUW... Bombard 0223.jpg

Brandt Bombard

Transitioning from high school to college is tough for any freshman athlete. For 2022 North Branch graduate and star wrestler Brandt Bombard, the adjustment to the college level at Augsburg University has been especially dramatic.

“I knew it would be a change because it’s a higher level,” Bombard said. “It was crazy. I still can’t believe how much different it is. There is much more to it now.”

