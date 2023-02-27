Transitioning from high school to college is tough for any freshman athlete. For 2022 North Branch graduate and star wrestler Brandt Bombard, the adjustment to the college level at Augsburg University has been especially dramatic.
“I knew it would be a change because it’s a higher level,” Bombard said. “It was crazy. I still can’t believe how much different it is. There is much more to it now.”
Augsburg competes at the Division III level, and it has boasted a premier wrestling program for decades. Many wrestlers capable of competing in higher divisions still elect to compete for Augsburg due to the reputation it has developing talent. Bombard himself chose Augsburg over larger schools such as Minnesota State University-Mankato.
“This school (Augsburg) is really tight-knit and has more of a family vibe,” Bombard said. “The older guys do a good job of leading the younger guys. The team bond and just the dynasty and winning.”
While at North Branch, Bombard competed at the state tournament five times and was a three-time all-conference selection in the Mississippi 8.
Despite battling a knee injury that required surgery, Bombard was still able to find success in his first season for the Auggies. He recorded a 10-7 record in the 17 matches he competed in this season.
“Overall, I had a pretty good year,” Bombard said. “Unfortunately, in the middle of the year I had a little knee surgery, which was tough. It took away some experience I was looking forward to.”
With his season in the books, Bombard will support his teammates who are going on to compete at the upcoming Upper Midwest Regional at Concordia-Wisconsin, just outside of Milwaukee, with hopes of reaching the national tournament in Virginia.
Once the offseason program begins, Bombard plans to commit himself to improving so he can take on a larger role on the team next year.
“I’ll maybe do some freestyle Greco wrestling right in the cities here,” he said. “We got the Gopher training center and then Augsburg obviously. Maybe compete in some tournaments. Hit the weight room and put on some muscle.”
With a year of experience under his belt, Bombard will look to make a big jump in his sophomore year as he now understands the demands and expectations of being a college wrestler. With the strong depth of the Auggies wrestling team, Bombard will undoubtedly face stiff competition as he hopes to compete for a starting role next season.
“In high school we never even filled out our roster,” he said. “Now you come here and we are five, six, seven guys deep at a weight class. Just to make the team is a big process.”
